FRU, Coca-Cola seal deal

Coca-Cola Fiji Limited togeth­er with the Fiji Rugby Union (FRU) had an official launch of limited edition Coca-Cola Fiji Sevens Collectable Packs at Suva's Albert Park pavilion yesterday.

At the launch were Fiji men's rug­by 7s stars like loane Teba, Rauto Vakadranu, Josefa Talacolo, Teri Tamani and Kavekini Tanivanu­akula.

Speaking during the official launch Coca-Cola Europacific Partners commercial director for Pacific Islands Ryan Mahone said their partnership with Fiji Rugby is significant.

"It is about celebrating that shared passion and finding new ways to bring fans closer to the moments and players that make sevens so special to Fiji," Mahone said.

"The new Coca-Cola bottles will feature five Fiji sevens players, which includes Teba, Vakadranu, Sauturaga, Naduvalo and Talacolo through our Coca-Cola Classic and Coca-Cola Zero and our 330ml cans, 600ml PET and 2.25L sharing PET by the end of November."

FRU director commercial Tevita Tuiloa said their partnership is a celebration of their relationships.

"It is a celebration of our players and above all, a celebration of the extraordinary connection between rugby and the people of Fiji," Tuiloa said.

"I would begin by acknowledging Coca-Cola Euro-Pacific Partners Fiji, for their continued partner­ship and believe in Fiji Rugby."

He added that the limited edition of Coca-Cola Fiji Sevens Collect­able Packs would help inspire the next generation of Fiji Rugby.

"They help us tell the story of Fiji Rugby and they allow us to cel­ebrate our athletes. Connect with our supporters and most impor­tantly; inspire the next generation of young Fijians who will be drink­ing this Coca-Cola cans and dream­ing of one day wearing the white jersey;" Tuilau added.