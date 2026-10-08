Rugby

FRU, Coca-Cola seal deal

FRU director commercial Tevita Tuiloa said their partnership is a celebration of their relationships.

Thursday 08 October 2026 | 18:30

Updated 08 October 2026 | 19:48 FJT

Partnership

From left: Fiji men's 7s players, Rauto Vakadranu, Ioane Teba, Josefa Talacolo, FRU director commercial Tevita Tuiloa, Cola Europa­ficic Partners commercial director for Pacific Islands Ryan Mahone, Coca-Cola Fiji sponsorship manager William Tabuya, Kavekini Tanivanuakula and Terio Tamani in Suva on October 8, 2026.

Photo: Joana Vulavou

Coca-Cola Fiji Limited togeth­er with the Fiji Rugby Union (FRU) had an official launch of limited edition Coca-Cola Fiji Sevens Collectable Packs at Suva's Albert Park pavilion yesterday.

At the launch were Fiji men's rug­by 7s stars like loane Teba, Rauto Vakadranu, Josefa Talacolo, Teri Tamani and Kavekini Tanivanu­akula.

Speaking during the official launch Coca-Cola Europacific Partners commercial director for Pacific Islands Ryan Mahone said their partnership with Fiji Rugby is significant.

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"It is about celebrating that shared passion and finding new ways to bring fans closer to the moments and players that make sevens so special to Fiji," Mahone said.

"The new Coca-Cola bottles will feature five Fiji sevens players, which includes Teba, Vakadranu, Sauturaga, Naduvalo and Talacolo through our Coca-Cola Classic and Coca-Cola Zero and our 330ml cans, 600ml PET and 2.25L sharing PET by the end of November."

FRU director commercial Tevita Tuiloa said their partnership is a celebration of their relationships.

"It is a celebration of our players and above all, a celebration of the extraordinary connection between rugby and the people of Fiji," Tuiloa said.

"I would begin by acknowledging Coca-Cola Euro-Pacific Partners Fiji, for their continued partner­ship and believe in Fiji Rugby."

He added that the limited edition of Coca-Cola Fiji Sevens Collect­able Packs would help inspire the next generation of Fiji Rugby.

"They help us tell the story of Fiji Rugby and they allow us to cel­ebrate our athletes. Connect with our supporters and most impor­tantly; inspire the next generation of young Fijians who will be drink­ing this Coca-Cola cans and dream­ing of one day wearing the white jersey;" Tuilau added.

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