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Rugby

Ra ready to challenge rugby giants in Farebrother clash

"It will be a tough game, but I be­lieve the boys will handle the pres­sure and cause an upset."

Wednesday 04 November 2026 | 08:00

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Ra rugby players

Ra rugby players take a dip after training at Namara Village in Nalawa. They face Naitasiri in Saturday's Farebrother Challenge.

Photo: Ra Rugby Union.

The 2026 Vodafone Vanua Champions, Ra, is confident that they can rise to the challenge when they face INKK Farebrother Challenge holders Naitasiri at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori on Saturday.

Speaking to SUNsports yesterday; Ra team manager Amoni Vuru said they are expecting a tough en­counter against the experienced Naitasiri team but is confident that they can cause an upset.

"Naitasiri is a well-known team in the rugby community in Fiji and is a rugby giant," Vuru said.

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"It will be a tough game, but I be­lieve the boys will handle the pres­sure and cause an upset."

He said the atmosphere of the Farebrother Challenge would be different from the Vanua Cup com­petition, but his players are ready for the test.

"We respect them (Naitasiri) because they are one of the big teams that we used to look up to, but the boys are ready for the chal­lenge."

Vuru said preparations had been on track since the team regrouped following their Vanua Cup tri­umph.

"Our main focus throughout our preparations has been discipline, defence and the lineout. We have been working to improve in those areas before the Farebrother Chal­lenge," he said.

"They (Naitasiri) will try to test us in those key areas, so we need to lift our standards."

However; Vuru said the team con­tinues to face challenges, particularly the lack of proper training facilities.

"We have no proper training facilities for our players, but I acknowledge our supporters for their tireless support towards the team," he said.

Vuru added that the challenges have failed to stop Ra from pre­paring for Saturday's match and has urged their fans to turn up in numbers.

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