Circular on Government media statements withdrawn

UPDATED STORY: A Ministry of Civil Service circular requiring all ministries and departments to obtain Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka's approval before releasing media statements has been withdrawn.

Minister for Information Lynda Tabuya confirmed that the circular had been withdrawn and was not approved responding to an earlier story by this masthead.

The circular, dated November 5, 2026, was issued under the Ministry of Civil Service and addressed to all permanent secretaries.

Signed by Permanent Secretary for Civil Service Pita Tagicakirewa, Circular 21/2026 outlined a mandatory approval process for Government media statements and media releases.

The circumstances surrounding its withdrawal have yet to be clarified.