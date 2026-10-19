Navosa take positives from quarter-final exit

The Navosa men’s rugby team hopes to return stronger for next year’s Skipper Cup competition.

Team captain Semi Kunatani shared this message following their 16-23 loss to Tailevu in the quarter-final at the National Stadium in Suva last Saturday.

Despite the loss, Kunatani was pleased that the team had achieved its target for the season.

He said their goal was to finish among the top eight teams and qualify for the quarter-finals.

“Indeed, the loss hurts, but at the same time, we are happy that we achieved our goals,” he said.

“As a new team, we endured a lot of challenges this season.”

Kunatani said the team had to adjust to the distances between its camp, training venue and gym.

“We had to travel to various locations, but overall, the team was dedicated to everything we did,” he said.

He thanked their supporters, especially those living overseas and those who travelled from the highlands of Navosa.

“We are grateful to our supporters, especially those overseas and those who travelled from the highlands of Navosa,” he said.



