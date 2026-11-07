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Rugby

Ra create history with Farebrother triumph

Rokovucago proved to be the match-winner, crossing the try line for the decisive try that secured Ra's victory.

Saturday 07 November 2026 | 17:00

Updated 07 November 2026 | 19:20 FJT

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Viliame Rokovucago proved to be the match-winner, crossing the try line for the decisive try that secured Ra's victory.

Viliame Rokovucago proved to be the match-winner, crossing the try line for the decisive try that secured Ra's victory.

Leon Lord

Ra created history this afternoon after defeating Naitasiri 32–27 to claim the prestigious Ink Farebrother Trophy at the National Stadium in Suva.

In a closely contested encounter, both teams were locked at 20–20 at halftime before Ra fought their way to a memorable five-point victory.

Ra scored five tries through winger Navitalai Rabura, hooker Livai Koro, flanker Alipate Naura, captain and flyhalf Rusiate Ramotiqa, and replacement winger Viliame Rokovucago.

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Rokovucago proved to be the match-winner, crossing the try line for the decisive try that secured Ra's victory.

The result saw Ra emerge as the new holders of the Ink Farebrother Trophy.

Read more in Monday's Fiji Sun.

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