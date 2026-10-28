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Rugby

Stage set for Farebrother, Bosco battles

FRU chief executive officer Kali Sewabu said this year's Skipper Cup competition had been fiercely contested, with teams bat­tling for places in the two challenges.

Thursday 29 October 2026 | 08:00

Updated 29 October 2026 | 10:29 FJT

Farebrother-Sullivan Trophy

Representative of the teams that will be challenging the Farebrother-Sullivan Trophy, (from left) Eparama Saile (Tailevu), Manueli Ratuniyarawa (Nadroga), Ali pate Waidilo (Naitasiri), Thomas Lawelua (Nadi) and Rusiate Ramotiqa ( Ra) at the official launch in Suva on October 28, 2026.

Photo: Talei Roko

The Fiji Rugby Union (FRU) yester­day launched the INKK Farebrother Challenge and Pio Bosco Trophy competitions at the HFC National Stadium's VIP Lounge in Suva, setting the stage for anoth­er battle among Fiji's top provincial teams.

Current Farebrother-Sullivan Trophy holders Naitasiri will face Ra in the first challenge followed by Nadroga, Tailevu and Nadi.

Also in the women's competition sees defending Pio Bosco Trophy holders Namosi will face newcomers Yasawa, Suva, Nasinu and Nadi.

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FRU chief executive officer Koli Sewabu said this year's Skipper Cup competition had been fiercely contested, with teams bat­tling for places in the two challenges.

"I would like to congratulate all teams that secured a place in the Farebrother Chal­lenge and Pio Bosco Trophy;" Sewabu told SUN sports.

Sewabu said Naitasiri would host Ra in the opening Farebrother Challenge, followed by challenges from Nadgroga, Tailevu, and Nadi.

"Naitasiri will be hosting Ra at Ratu Ca­kobau Park next Saturday opening the Fare­brother challenge."

In the Pio Bosco Trophy; defending champi­ons Namosi would face Yasawa first, followed by Suva, Nasinu and Nadi.

Sewabu confirmed both competitions would begin after the Skipper Cup and Sub­rails Marama Championship finals.

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Pio Bosco TrophyINKK Farebrother ChallengeProvincial Rugby

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