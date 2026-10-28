Stage set for Farebrother, Bosco battles

The Fiji Rugby Union (FRU) yester­day launched the INKK Farebrother Challenge and Pio Bosco Trophy competitions at the HFC National Stadium's VIP Lounge in Suva, setting the stage for anoth­er battle among Fiji's top provincial teams.

Current Farebrother-Sullivan Trophy holders Naitasiri will face Ra in the first challenge followed by Nadroga, Tailevu and Nadi.

Also in the women's competition sees defending Pio Bosco Trophy holders Namosi will face newcomers Yasawa, Suva, Nasinu and Nadi.

FRU chief executive officer Koli Sewabu said this year's Skipper Cup competition had been fiercely contested, with teams bat­tling for places in the two challenges.

"I would like to congratulate all teams that secured a place in the Farebrother Chal­lenge and Pio Bosco Trophy;" Sewabu told SUN sports.

Sewabu said Naitasiri would host Ra in the opening Farebrother Challenge, followed by challenges from Nadgroga, Tailevu, and Nadi.

"Naitasiri will be hosting Ra at Ratu Ca­kobau Park next Saturday opening the Fare­brother challenge."

In the Pio Bosco Trophy; defending champi­ons Namosi would face Yasawa first, followed by Suva, Nasinu and Nadi.

Sewabu confirmed both competitions would begin after the Skipper Cup and Sub­rails Marama Championship finals.