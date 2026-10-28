Stage set for Farebrother, Bosco battles
FRU chief executive officer Kali Sewabu said this year's Skipper Cup competition had been fiercely contested, with teams battling for places in the two challenges.
Thursday 29 October 2026 | 08:00
Updated 29 October 2026 | 10:29 FJT
Representative of the teams that will be challenging the Farebrother-Sullivan Trophy, (from left) Eparama Saile (Tailevu), Manueli Ratuniyarawa (Nadroga), Ali pate Waidilo (Naitasiri), Thomas Lawelua (Nadi) and Rusiate Ramotiqa ( Ra) at the official launch in Suva on October 28, 2026.
Photo: Talei Roko
The Fiji Rugby Union (FRU) yesterday launched the INKK Farebrother Challenge and Pio Bosco Trophy competitions at the HFC National Stadium's VIP Lounge in Suva, setting the stage for another battle among Fiji's top provincial teams.
Current Farebrother-Sullivan Trophy holders Naitasiri will face Ra in the first challenge followed by Nadroga, Tailevu and Nadi.
Also in the women's competition sees defending Pio Bosco Trophy holders Namosi will face newcomers Yasawa, Suva, Nasinu and Nadi.
FRU chief executive officer Koli Sewabu said this year's Skipper Cup competition had been fiercely contested, with teams battling for places in the two challenges.
"I would like to congratulate all teams that secured a place in the Farebrother Challenge and Pio Bosco Trophy;" Sewabu told SUN sports.
Sewabu said Naitasiri would host Ra in the opening Farebrother Challenge, followed by challenges from Nadgroga, Tailevu, and Nadi.
"Naitasiri will be hosting Ra at Ratu Cakobau Park next Saturday opening the Farebrother challenge."
In the Pio Bosco Trophy; defending champions Namosi would face Yasawa first, followed by Suva, Nasinu and Nadi.
Sewabu confirmed both competitions would begin after the Skipper Cup and Subrails Marama Championship finals.