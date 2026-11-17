Fiji Rugby Union chief ex­ecutive officer Koli Sewabu has called on Government to upgrade provincial sporting fa­cilities and invest in grassroots programmes following the record attendance at Saturday's Fare­brother Challenge Trophy match in Rakiraki.

His call comes as Minister for Youth and Sport Jese Saukuru confirmed that the ministry was prioritising rural sporting facili­ties, including improvements to Narauyaba Sports Ground in Raki­raki.

FRU recorded more than 10,500 spectators during Saturday's Fare­brother Trophy challenge between Nadroga and Ra.

In a Facebook post, Sewabu called for decisive policy action to mod­ernise provincial sports grounds, improve accessibility and turn community parks into multi-pur­pose facilities.

"The proposed upgrades would bring rural sporting grounds up to modern international standards for safety, broadcasting and athlet­ics," Sewabu said.

He said the facilities should cater for everyone, including senior citi­zens, women, children and persons living with disabilities.

Sewabu said provincial parks could also become year-round com­munity hubs supporting commerce, health and youth engagement.

He called for an end to ad-hoc funding and short-term responses to challenges affecting young peo­ple.

"With Fiji having a predominantly young population, investment in structured sporting pathways and modern facilities could provide discipline, purpose, economic op­portunities and potential career paths," he said.

He identified sport as an impor­tant tool in addressing substance abuse, crime and social disengage­ment.

Sewabu also pointed to the recent resurgence witnessed in Ra as a blueprint for national develop­ment, calling for greater support for provincial sporting facilities and grassroots programmes.

Ra Rugby Union president Josaia Niudamu echoed Sewabu's com­ments.

"We request for the development of Narauyaba Sports Ground given the potential our Ra youths have contributed to sports in Ra and in Fiji," he said.

Saukuru told SUNsports yesterday that he had approached the chiefs of Ra to secure land for a carpark near Narauyaba Sports Ground.

He asked the chiefs to consider making land available for the Fiji Sports Council (FSC) to acquire, providing proper parking for spec­tators and prevent vehicles from be­ing parked along the highway.

"We need to upgrade and create spaces for vehicles to come in, so we won't have the risk of cars parked along the highway," he said.

Saukuru clarified that the Minis­try of Youth and Sport did not own any sporting grounds in the coun­try.

"We just intervened to make sure that the game was played there (Na­rauyaba), but the ground actually belongs to the FSC," he said.

"FSC looks after all sporting in­frastructure in Fiji, including the Aquatic Centre and the National Hockey Centre."

He said the Ministry had a budget for improving sporting facilities around the country, with rural ar­eas given priority.

"We don't want to have people left behind. We want them to enjoy the facilities that the urban areas also have, but as far as we're concerned, there's no special ground that be­longs to us," he said.

Saukuru said Narauyaba Sports Ground could eventually have a permanent grandstand.

"We had to put a portable grand­stand there on Saturday, but it should give the signal that there should be an embankment right around the ground," he said.

"The facilities are there; we have water and electricity, so it's just a matter of creating the facilities that are not there. They have a good chance."

He acknowledged the people of Nadroga and Ra for their support of provincial rugby during last Sat­urday's Farebrother Challenge Tro­phy match in Rakiraki.

"The tauvu 's showcased the best of Fiji rugby," Saukuru added.