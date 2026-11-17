Record crowd sparks facilities call
FRU recorded more than 10,500 spectators during Saturday's Farebrother Trophy challenge between Nadroga and Ra.
Tuesday 17 November 2026 | 12:00
The Fiji Rugby Union and Ra Rugby Union are calling for the upgrade of the Narauyaba Sports Ground following the record turnout during the Farebrother Trophy Challenge between Nadroga and Ra on November 14, 2026.
Photo: Leon Lord
Fiji Rugby Union chief executive officer Koli Sewabu has called on Government to upgrade provincial sporting facilities and invest in grassroots programmes following the record attendance at Saturday's Farebrother Challenge Trophy match in Rakiraki.
His call comes as Minister for Youth and Sport Jese Saukuru confirmed that the ministry was prioritising rural sporting facilities, including improvements to Narauyaba Sports Ground in Rakiraki.
FRU recorded more than 10,500 spectators during Saturday's Farebrother Trophy challenge between Nadroga and Ra.
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In a Facebook post, Sewabu called for decisive policy action to modernise provincial sports grounds, improve accessibility and turn community parks into multi-purpose facilities.
"The proposed upgrades would bring rural sporting grounds up to modern international standards for safety, broadcasting and athletics," Sewabu said.
He said the facilities should cater for everyone, including senior citizens, women, children and persons living with disabilities.
Sewabu said provincial parks could also become year-round community hubs supporting commerce, health and youth engagement.
He called for an end to ad-hoc funding and short-term responses to challenges affecting young people.
"With Fiji having a predominantly young population, investment in structured sporting pathways and modern facilities could provide discipline, purpose, economic opportunities and potential career paths," he said.
He identified sport as an important tool in addressing substance abuse, crime and social disengagement.
Sewabu also pointed to the recent resurgence witnessed in Ra as a blueprint for national development, calling for greater support for provincial sporting facilities and grassroots programmes.
Ra Rugby Union president Josaia Niudamu echoed Sewabu's comments.
"We request for the development of Narauyaba Sports Ground given the potential our Ra youths have contributed to sports in Ra and in Fiji," he said.
Saukuru told SUNsports yesterday that he had approached the chiefs of Ra to secure land for a carpark near Narauyaba Sports Ground.
He asked the chiefs to consider making land available for the Fiji Sports Council (FSC) to acquire, providing proper parking for spectators and prevent vehicles from being parked along the highway.
"We need to upgrade and create spaces for vehicles to come in, so we won't have the risk of cars parked along the highway," he said.
Saukuru clarified that the Ministry of Youth and Sport did not own any sporting grounds in the country.
"We just intervened to make sure that the game was played there (Narauyaba), but the ground actually belongs to the FSC," he said.
"FSC looks after all sporting infrastructure in Fiji, including the Aquatic Centre and the National Hockey Centre."
He said the Ministry had a budget for improving sporting facilities around the country, with rural areas given priority.
"We don't want to have people left behind. We want them to enjoy the facilities that the urban areas also have, but as far as we're concerned, there's no special ground that belongs to us," he said.
Saukuru said Narauyaba Sports Ground could eventually have a permanent grandstand.
"We had to put a portable grandstand there on Saturday, but it should give the signal that there should be an embankment right around the ground," he said.
"The facilities are there; we have water and electricity, so it's just a matter of creating the facilities that are not there. They have a good chance."
He acknowledged the people of Nadroga and Ra for their support of provincial rugby during last Saturday's Farebrother Challenge Trophy match in Rakiraki.
"The tauvu 's showcased the best of Fiji rugby," Saukuru added.