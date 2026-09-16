Suva must lift game: Forward

Host FMF Suva must lift their performance against defending Skip­per Cup champions Malolo in their clash at the National Sta­dium on Saturday.

Suva vice-captain and backrow­er Kali Tamanitoukula told SUN­sports yesterday; the team had identified areas that needed im­provement ahead of their eighth match in the competition.

"There are lot of areas of im­provement needed within the team," he said.

"We have been rebuilding from this week and rectifying the mis­takes we made against Lautoka

"We will need to lift our defence and attack, especially playing in unfavourable weather conditions in Suva."

He said Suva respected Malolo but would treat the match as a final.

"Every team has been preparing really well throughout the begin­ning of the season.

"Malolo is the defending cham­pions and we respect them. We will be expecting a tough and tense game against Malolo," he said.

"We will not underestimate them and will treat this game as the final.

"They will also give us a good game and the boys will be ready for the challenge."

Tamanitoukula said the 17-17 draw against Lautoka was disap­pointing but could prove a turn­ing point for the side.

"I thank the boys for giving their best despite having a draw with Lautoka. We were not expecting a draw but we will learn from it."