Suva must lift game: Forward
"Malolo is the defending champions and we respect them. We will be expecting a tough and tense game against Malolo," he said.
Thursday 17 September 2026 | 09:30
FMF Suva senior men's rugby team at Buckhurst Park after their 17-17 against Lautoka on September 11, 2026.
Photo: Tevita Wesele.
Host FMF Suva must lift their performance against defending Skipper Cup champions Malolo in their clash at the National Stadium on Saturday.
Suva vice-captain and backrower Kali Tamanitoukula told SUNsports yesterday; the team had identified areas that needed improvement ahead of their eighth match in the competition.
"There are lot of areas of improvement needed within the team," he said.
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"We have been rebuilding from this week and rectifying the mistakes we made against Lautoka
"We will need to lift our defence and attack, especially playing in unfavourable weather conditions in Suva."
He said Suva respected Malolo but would treat the match as a final.
"Every team has been preparing really well throughout the beginning of the season.
"Malolo is the defending champions and we respect them. We will be expecting a tough and tense game against Malolo," he said.
"We will not underestimate them and will treat this game as the final.
"They will also give us a good game and the boys will be ready for the challenge."
Tamanitoukula said the 17-17 draw against Lautoka was disappointing but could prove a turning point for the side.
"I thank the boys for giving their best despite having a draw with Lautoka. We were not expecting a draw but we will learn from it."