Suva to stay consistent, says coach

MF Suva women's rugby team has set their sights on maintaining their position at the top of the Subrails Marama Championship points table after beating Namosi 36-24 at the Suva Grammar School grounds last Sat­urday.

Suva women's head coach Meli Tuifagalele told SUNsports, they were pleased to secure the win in a tough clash.

"The girls had to dug deep today for this game," he said.

"It was a top-of-the-table match against a very tough and talented Namosi outfit. But we are grateful that we came through."

He said the team had focused on improving their set-piece play and defence.

"We were going through our pro­cesses. Basically; our takeaway from last week was that we needed to put more effort into our set-piece and our defence. I'm grateful to the girls for adhering and coming here with the will to win."

Suva led 22-5 at halftime before Na­mosi fought back, but Tuifagalele said there are areas the team needs to improve on.

"Still a work in progress for us. Our play depth, we still have a lot of work to do with it. But out on the field, the set-pieces are still a work in progress for us," he said.

"We're still training, we're still getting better. The girls and coach­es are putting in the effort. I think the result is a minor reflection of what these girls can possibly do if we get better."

Tuifagalele said the win provided the team with added confidence heading towards the end of the competition.



