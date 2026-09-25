Suva to stay consistent, says coach
Suva led 22-5 at halftime before Namosi fought back, but Tuifagalele said there are areas the team needs to improve on.
Friday 25 September 2026 | 13:00
Updated 25 September 2026 | 14:57 FJT
FMF Suva women's rugby team.
Photo: Suva Rugby
MF Suva women's rugby team has set their sights on maintaining their position at the top of the Subrails Marama Championship points table after beating Namosi 36-24 at the Suva Grammar School grounds last Saturday.
Suva women's head coach Meli Tuifagalele told SUNsports, they were pleased to secure the win in a tough clash.
"The girls had to dug deep today for this game," he said.
"It was a top-of-the-table match against a very tough and talented Namosi outfit. But we are grateful that we came through."
He said the team had focused on improving their set-piece play and defence.
"We were going through our processes. Basically; our takeaway from last week was that we needed to put more effort into our set-piece and our defence. I'm grateful to the girls for adhering and coming here with the will to win."
Suva led 22-5 at halftime before Namosi fought back, but Tuifagalele said there are areas the team needs to improve on.
"Still a work in progress for us. Our play depth, we still have a lot of work to do with it. But out on the field, the set-pieces are still a work in progress for us," he said.
"We're still training, we're still getting better. The girls and coaches are putting in the effort. I think the result is a minor reflection of what these girls can possibly do if we get better."
Tuifagalele said the win provided the team with added confidence heading towards the end of the competition.