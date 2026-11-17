President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu has called for greater economic diversification and investment in human capital as Fiji faces uncertainty in the global economy.

Speaking at the 27th Fiji Business Excellence Awards night at the Sheraton Fiji Golf and Beach Resort in Denarau, he said international pricing changes, shipping disruptions and fluctuations in tourism could have significant consequences for Fiji's economy and livelihoods.

Ratu Naiqama added that Fiji could not operate in isolation from global economic developments.

"Economic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions, technological advances and disruptions to global supply chains are impacting economies across the globe;' he said.

"For Fiji, these changes can be intense. A change in international pricing may affect the cost of living. A disruption in shipping may affect the flow of business. A downturn in tourism may affect thousands of livelihoods, directly or indirectly'.'

He said the country needed to build an economy that was better prepared to respond to external changes.

"We must diversify our economic base. We must add great value to our agriculture, fisheries, forestry, and manufacturing sectors. We must strengthen our tourism while ensuring its sustainability, and we must embrace the opportunities presented by the digital economy. Of all, we must invest in our people;' he said. President Lalabalavu said education, skills development and partnerships between universities, training institutions and industries were important to achieving these objectives. He identified the Fiji National University (FNU) as having an important role in supporting the country's economic development.

"That is why education, skills, development and strong partnership between our universities, training institutions and industries are very crucial;' he said.

He said the Fiji Business Excellence Awards demonstrated how education, skills, productivity and business could work together to support national development.

"The Fiji National University has an important role in this national effort. The Fiji Business Excellence Award is a practical example of how education skills, productivity activity and business can merge into the service of our country's development;' he said.

Ratu Naiqama added that Fiji seeks to strengthen its economic resilience through a broader production base, improved skills and stronger links between education providers and industry.