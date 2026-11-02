The Fiji Hindu Society has pledged to provide solar lighting to up to five needy families as part of its commitment to community service during its annual Diwali celebration in Suva.

Society president Sumanta Rout announced the initiative during the celebration at Kshatriya Hall last Saturday.

He said Diwali is not only a festival of lights but also an occasion to share happiness, spread kindness and help those in need.

Mr Rout said the society remained committed to preserving Hindu culture, traditions and heritage while promoting unity, harmony and community service.

The celebration was attended by India's High Commissioner to Fiji, Suneet Mehta, who was the chief guest, along with society trustees Bachu Bhai Patel and Virsukh Lal, representatives of religious and community organisations, families and other guests.

In his address, Mr Mehta highlighted the values of peace, prosperity, righteousness and togetherness associated with Diwali.

He also spoke about the strong relationship between India and Fiji and the role cultural events played in strengthening people-to-people connections and promoting Indian traditions and values.

The programme began with a traditional welcome and the presentation of a shawl to the chief guest, followed by prayers and the ceremonial lighting of diyas.

The evening featured cultural performances celebrating Indian heritage, including devotional dances, Deepawali songs, Kathak performances, Ghoomar, traditional dances and poetry recitations.

Performers included the Shobna Chanel Dance Group, Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre artists and other performers.

The programme also featured Best Dressed Male and Female awards and lucky ticket draws.

The society acknowledged the support of sponsors, performers, volunteers, executive members and well-wishers who contributed to the event.

The celebration concluded with dinner and a vote of thanks delivered by Nilesh Kumar, who acknowledged the chief guest, sponsors, performers, volunteers and everyone involved in organising the event.