650 amputees targeted for prosthetic limbs

Six hundred and fifty amputees across Fiji are targeted to receive prosthetic limbs under the 2026 Jaipur Foot Camp, which will deliver services across the Central, Northern and Western divisions.

The camp, fully funded by the Government of India, will target 220 amputees at Tamavua Hospital from October 6 to 21, 130 at the National Council for Persons with Disabilities complex in Labasa from October 23 to 31, and 300 at Nadi Hospital from November 3 to 27.

Minister for Health and Medical Services Dr Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu said the initiative would help people regain independence while reducing the financial burden of travelling long distances for prosthetic services.

“For an individual who has suffered limb loss, receiving a custom prosthesis is a personal day of independence,” he said.

The initiative builds on Fiji’s partnership with India through the Jaipur Foot Initiative, which began in 2011, when 314 amputees received prostheses at Tamavua Hospital.

A previous camp in 2022, also fully funded by India, provided prosthetic services to 593 amputees and delivered 629 limbs across three divisions. Australia funded expenses for Fiji’s local rehabilitation team during that deployment.

Dr Lalabalavu said the Ministry of Health was funding local rehabilitation professionals to work alongside the visiting Jaipur team, strengthening local expertise and supporting long-term patient care.

Indian High Commissioner to Fiji Shri Suneet Mehta said the partnership focused on delivering practical benefits directly to people.

“It is also about whether cooperation reaches people directly and makes a practical difference to their everyday lives,” he said.

Dr Lalabalavu said India had verbally indicated its willingness to consider supporting future amputee camps in Fiji.