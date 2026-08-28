Community support delivers $130k Sigatoka hospital upgrades

Community, business and tourism-sector partnerships have delivered about $130,000 worth of upgrades to Sigatoka Hospital as Government acknowledges it needs outside support to improve public health facilities.

Minister for Health and Medical Services Dr Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu commissioned a renovated mortuary and new advanced X-ray equipment at the hospital on Friday.

The Sigatoka Hospital Board of Visitors worked with the Nadroga-Navosa Australian Community to fund the upgrades.

The renovated mortuary now has 18 berths, two fully equipped bathing bays, a dedicated viewing area and a chapel designed to provide families with a peaceful space away from the busy hospital environment.

The advanced X-ray machine was commissioned in a radiology room renovated with support from the InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort and Spa.

Dr Lalabalavu said Government continued to face challenges in meeting the demands of the publicly funded health system.

“For us in government, there's always the challenge of addressing or facilitating service in the public sector,” he said.

“As you all know, the health service delivery in Fiji is publicly funded; that means everything from medicines to equipment, buildings and everything to the pay of doctors and nurses is paid for by public funds.”

Dr Lalabalavu said he had made it clear since taking up his role about three years ago that the ministry needed assistance to improve health facilities.

“We definitely need help in terms of improving the facilities, through assistance in any way for the various facilities in Fiji,” he said.

He thanked the Nadroga-Navosa Australian Community, businesses and tourism operators for supporting the project.

Dr Lalabalavu said the re-established Hospital Boards of Visitors were also helping identify the needs of health facilities and bring them directly to his attention.

“Board of Visitors, they are a special committee within a hospital, and their role is to complement the service on the need of the facility, and their line of contact is very different; they report directly to the minister, which is good because in a way it facilitates things much easier,” he said.



