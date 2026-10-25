Australian and Fijian opera singers have joined forces to encourage early cancer diagnosis and raise funds for the Fiji Cancer Society.

The Opera Under the Stars gala at The Pearl Resort and Spa in Pacific Harbour on Saturday brought together Australian soprano Emma Nightingale, tenor Liam Jackson and Fiji's Justin Hickes, popularly known as the Fijian Tenor.

The event, held during Pinktober, aimed to support cancer initiatives and encourage people to seek medical attention when they noticed possible warning signs.

For Mr Jackson, the cause was personal.

His sister died from leukaemia at a young age, an experience that motivated him to support people affected by cancer.

The concert marked his first cancer fundraising initiative through singing, although he had previously run a marathon to raise money for the Leukaemia Foundation in Australia.

Mr Jackson, who recently completed his university degree in opera, urged people not to delay seeking medical advice.

“If you find something that you think is not right, go get it checked,” he said.

Personal connections

Ms Nightingale, who travelled from Brisbane, performed in Fiji for the first time.

Having sung opera for about 15 years, she said music allowed her to connect with audiences while supporting meaningful causes.

Cancer had affected members of her family and friends, making the fundraising initiative particularly important to her.

She said she was excited to contribute to efforts aimed at securing life-saving equipment in Fiji.

Ms Nightingale also encouraged women to speak up and seek help when concerned about their health.

Opening doors for young singers

Fiji's Justin Hickes, popularly known as the Fijian Tenor, opened the gala.

Mr Hickes, who has performed opera for about 10 years, said the concert provided an opportunity to introduce more Fijians to opera while supporting cancer awareness.

He hoped the event would inspire young people to pursue the art form.

“The stage is here now. The door has been opened. Please pursue your dreams,” he said.

The gala combined performances by local and Australian artists with fundraising efforts in support of the Fiji Cancer Society.

It also reinforced the importance of cancer awareness, early diagnosis and support for people affected by the disease.