Today's paperLoginSign up
Health

Walking for awareness, fighting cancer through education

The group distributed flyers and visited homes to encourage women to undergo Pap smear tests.

Friday 30 October 2026 | 14:00

Ship for the World Alumia Association Fiji member Devina Devi (left) with the participants during the walk to observe Pinktober in Labasa Town on October 30, 2026.

Ship for the World Alumni Association Fiji member Devina Devi (left) with the participants during the walk to observe Pinktober in Labasa Town on October 30, 2026.

Photo: Shratika Naidu

Eight people walked 11 kilometres from Tabia to Labasa Town over seven hours today to raise awareness about Pinktober.

The walk was organised by Ship for the World Alumni Association Fiji.

Association member Devina Devi said she joined women from a religious group and youths from Nadogo, Macuata, for the awareness activity.

Related stories

With October 31 marking the end of Pinktober, the group distributed flyers to pedestrians and visited homes to encourage women to undergo Pap smear tests.

“During this programme, we found that many women did not know what a Pap smear test was and had little knowledge of how cancer could affect their bodies until they ended up in hospital,” Ms Devi said.

“Awareness is very important and it should not stop when October comes to an end.”

The group also collected donations, which will be handed over to the Fiji Cancer Society.

Participant Nirmala Sharma said that although walking in a pink sari under the sun was difficult, people recognised the purpose of the activity from the group’s clothing.

“Breast cancer remains the most common cancer among women in Fiji and while the statistics may sound alarming, the good news is that early detection significantly increases survival rates,” Ms Sharma said.

“Common risk factors include family history, hormonal changes, obesity, smoking and lifestyle choices.”

However, she said women without known risk factors could also develop the disease.

“This is why regular screening is essential, particularly for women aged 40 and above. Mammograms, breast self-examinations and clinical check-ups should be part of every woman’s health routine,” she said.

“Beyond awareness, Pinktober encourages open dialogue and emotional support for those on the journey of recovery.”




Explore more on these topics

FijiPublic HealthPinktober

Most popular

police accident
Nation

Driver killed after vehicle crashes into post in Nabua

Thirty-year-old farmer Arvin Ram
Nation

Crops wither, incomes fall as dry spell hits farmers

Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel
Nation

$235m tied to incomplete scholarships, Govt demands answers

Fijian Drua props (Left-right) Meli Tuni, Harold Rounds and Peni Ravai during their training session in Nadi.
Rugby

Drua unveils '27 Super squad

Flying Fijians head coach Jakes White shows Jiuta Wainiqolo
Rugby

Why Friday? Fiji Rugby Union chief tells

Fiji Bulikula halfback Luisa Yaranamua
Rugby League

France is our biggest game, says Bulikula's assistant coach

From left: US Chargé d’Affaires Christina Cavallo, Permanent Secretary for Health Dr Aalisha Sahukhan, Agriculture Minister Tomasi Tunabuna and US Senior Development Advisor Michael Glees.
Health

Fiji targets outbreak detection within seven days

The new taxi base was officially opened on Thursday, October 22, by the Minister for Public Works, Meteorological Services and Transport, Ro Filipe Tuisawau.
Transport

Naqali taxi base opens with 16 permits

Photo: Joseph Balolo.Fiji’s Justin Hicks, popularly known as the Fijian Tenor, performs alongside Australian opera singers soprano Emma Nightingale and tenor Liam Jackson during the opening of the Opera Under the Stars Gala at The Pearl Resort & Spa in Pacific Harbour on Saturday. PHOTO: Joseph Balolo
Health

Opera Under the Stars puts spotlight on early cancer detection