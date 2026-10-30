Walking for awareness, fighting cancer through education

Eight people walked 11 kilometres from Tabia to Labasa Town over seven hours today to raise awareness about Pinktober.

The walk was organised by Ship for the World Alumni Association Fiji.

Association member Devina Devi said she joined women from a religious group and youths from Nadogo, Macuata, for the awareness activity.

With October 31 marking the end of Pinktober, the group distributed flyers to pedestrians and visited homes to encourage women to undergo Pap smear tests.

“During this programme, we found that many women did not know what a Pap smear test was and had little knowledge of how cancer could affect their bodies until they ended up in hospital,” Ms Devi said.

“Awareness is very important and it should not stop when October comes to an end.”

The group also collected donations, which will be handed over to the Fiji Cancer Society.

Participant Nirmala Sharma said that although walking in a pink sari under the sun was difficult, people recognised the purpose of the activity from the group’s clothing.

“Breast cancer remains the most common cancer among women in Fiji and while the statistics may sound alarming, the good news is that early detection significantly increases survival rates,” Ms Sharma said.

“Common risk factors include family history, hormonal changes, obesity, smoking and lifestyle choices.”

However, she said women without known risk factors could also develop the disease.

“This is why regular screening is essential, particularly for women aged 40 and above. Mammograms, breast self-examinations and clinical check-ups should be part of every woman’s health routine,” she said.

“Beyond awareness, Pinktober encourages open dialogue and emotional support for those on the journey of recovery.”











