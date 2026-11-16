LTA warns against testing go-karts on public roads

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has warned vehicle owners against operating non-compliant, restricted or unregistered vehicles on public roads, including for testing purposes.

The warning follows concerns over go-karts recently seen and filmed being driven on public roads.

Acting chief executive officer Makitalena Drova said public roads were not approved testing grounds for vehicles that had not met legal requirements for road use.

“Public roads are not testing grounds for vehicles that have not met the necessary requirements for lawful road use,” Ms Drova said.

She said the rule applied regardless of a vehicle's size, intended purpose or whether it was being used for recreational or experimental activities.

Vehicle owners and operators have been reminded that all vehicles must meet applicable safety, registration and compliance requirements before being allowed on public roads.

“Vehicles that are restricted or not approved for road use must remain off public roads,” Ms Drova said.

The Authority said it would continue monitoring and addressing instances of non-compliant vehicle use and urged members of the public to report unsafe road activity through its reporting channels.

Ms Drova stressed that road safety was a shared responsibility and warned that vehicle testing should never compromise the safety of other road users.

“No form of vehicle testing should come at the expense of the safety of other road users,” she said.

The LTA reiterated its commitment to enforcing road safety standards and ensuring public roads remain safe for all users.