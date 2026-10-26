Naqali taxi base opens with 16 permits

Naqali Village in Naitasiri is set to benefit from improved transport services and new income-generating opportunities following the opening of a taxi base with 16 permits allocated to local operators.

The facility was officially opened on Thursday, October 22, by the Minister for Public Works, Meteorological Services and Transport, Ro Filipe Tuisawau.

The initiative aims to improve access to public transport for Naqali and surrounding settlements while helping villagers establish sustainable businesses.

The new taxi base is part of the Government's efforts to strengthen rural transport services and expand economic opportunities for landowning communities.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Ro Filipe said the initiative was designed to help communities generate income, create employment and establish businesses that could benefit future generations.

He encouraged the 16 permit holders and the village community to work together to ensure the taxi base operated successfully and remained financially sustainable.

Naqali Village Turaga ni Koro Kiniviliame Radaveta Koroi welcomed the initiative, saying it would address transport needs in the village and nearby settlements while creating opportunities for local taxi operators and their families.

Mr Koroi acknowledged the assistance of the Minister for Finance, Esrom Yosef Immanuel, in facilitating the village's request and referring it to the ministry responsible for transport.

Ro Filipe also acknowledged the generosity of landowning communities in Naitasiri Province for welcoming families from other provinces seeking better opportunities and livelihoods.

He said the taxi base reflected the Government's commitment to helping landowning communities develop businesses that could strengthen village economies and provide long-term benefits.

The opening marks another step towards improving rural transport access and supporting community-based economic development in Fiji.



