Fiji chefs set sights on global culinary stage

Fiji chefs are positioning themselves for international recognition, with participation in a cultural heritage culinary competition nearly doubling at this year’s Crest Salon Culinaire.

World Chefs Cultural Heritage chairman Peter Tischhauser said Fiji’s growing participation reflected the commitment of local chefs to preserving traditional cuisine and taking it to the global stage.

He is among the international judges at Crest Salon Culinaire 2026 at the Fiji National University’s Namaka Campus this week. Mr Tischhauser said the international cultural heritage competition would make Fiji debut in Shanghai in 2027.

“We have started or finalised the competition for cultural heritage, so worldwide we have now the plans in place to hold this competition, which is the first time it's going to be in Shanghai in 2027,” he said.

Fiji will represent the Pacific Rim, with chefs from several regions competing for places in the global final.

Mr Tischhauser said the selection process would begin with expressions of interest, with the finalists representing Fiji expected to be announced on Wednesday.

He said the competition was aimed at preserving culinary heritage, which he believed was fading in many parts of the world.

“We want to bring back the heritage, and it goes in with sustainability because years ago, when we had the heritage, it was a lot more sustainable,” he said.

Mr Tischhauser said the increase in local participation was encouraging, with 10 competitors taking part this year, compared with three last year.

“This is a great commitment from the Fiji chefs to make it happen, so hopefully again next year. We want to see more again,” he said.

He said the global competition would be held in Shanghai in 2027, 2029 and 2031, providing opportunities for chefs from Fiji, Australia and New Zealand to compete internationally.



