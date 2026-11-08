State to seek destruction of 640g cocaine in Sharma case

State prosecutors intend to apply for the destruction of 640.139 grams of cocaine allegedly linked to businessman Shonal Sharma, who is awaiting trial on a charge of unlawful importation of illicit drugs.

The cocaine is believed to have been concealed inside a smoke machine imported from Brazil.

Sharma appeared before Resident Magistrate Joseph Daurewa on Friday.

The court heard that the State would formally apply for the destruction of the drugs.

The defence has not raised an objection to the proposed application but will advise Sharma once it has been formally filed.

Sharma is alleged to have collected a package containing the drugs from the DHL office in Raiwaqa on October 30 before being intercepted by police.

Trial set for May

Magistrate Daurewa has scheduled a one-week trial beginning May 17, 2027.

The prosecution intends to call 11 witnesses.

Defence lawyers Fatima Gul and Amrit Chand have indicated they may call four witnesses if the court finds that Sharma has a case to answer.

The defence has also submitted representations to the State seeking reconsideration of the charge.

The matter will be called again on December 8, 2026.

Sharma remains on bail.