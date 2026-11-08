Today's paperLoginSign up
Nation

Farmers seek deadline extension as dry spell threatens cane crops

Farmer Mohammed Saiyaz Khan said growers had been informed that only approved sugarcane varieties would be accepted for crushing from the 2027 season.

Monday 09 November 2026 | 07:00

Save
Minister for Sugar and Minister for Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry Tomasi Tunabuna during his visit to Seaqaqa on October 28, 2026. Photo: Shratika Naidu

Minister for Sugar and Minister for Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry Tomasi Tunabuna during his visit to Seaqaqa on October 28, 2026.

Photo: Shratika Naidu

Sugarcane farmers in Labasa are calling on the Government to extend the deadline for growing existing cane varieties by one year, warning that replanting during the prolonged dry spell could put their crops and livelihoods at risk.

Farmer Mohammed Saiyaz Khan said growers had been informed that only approved sugarcane varieties would be accepted for crushing from the 2027 season.

He said the requirement would place additional pressure on farmers already struggling with severe dry conditions and water shortages.

Related stories

Mr Khan warned that uprooting existing ratoon crops to plant approved varieties during the dry spell could leave farming families facing significant financial losses.

“We respectfully request that farmers be granted an additional year to harvest their existing ratoons, allowing them to earn some income rather than risk losing an entire crop during this prolonged dry spell,” Mr Khan said.

“Once harvesting is completed and weather conditions improve, farmers can progressively replant approved varieties under more favourable conditions.”

He said agricultural policies needed to reflect the difficulties faced by farmers, particularly during challenging weather conditions.

Mr Khan said farmers' livelihoods, financial security and the long-term sustainability of the sugar industry should remain priorities.

He called on Sugar Minister Tomasi Tunabuna, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and Fiji Sugar Corporation management to consider the concerns of farmers in Seaqaqa, Wainikoro, Daku and Nabekavu.

“Flexibility during this challenging climatic period would provide much-needed relief to the farming community,” he said.

“Let us support our farmers rather than place additional pressure on them during an already difficult season.”

Minister says farmers had advance notice

Responding to the concerns, Mr Tunabuna said he had not received a formal request from Mr Khan or complaints from sugarcane farmers seeking an extension during his visit to Labasa and Seaqaqa in the last week of October.

He said the decision to stop crushing unapproved sugarcane varieties from 2027 followed consultations with industry stakeholders.

“After numerous consultations with various stakeholders, it was collectively decided that from the 2027 season, the sugar mills in Fiji will not crush unapproved sugarcane varieties, or any mix of approved and unapproved varieties,” Mr Tunabuna said.

He said the Sugar Industry Tribunal had issued a notice informing farmers of the decision in advance.

According to Mr Tunabuna, farmers were also advised before the start of the 2026 crushing season to prepare for planting approved varieties.

He said the 2026 crushing season had ended in the Northern Division last week and in the Western Division last month.

Mr Tunabuna maintained that farmers had been given sufficient time to prepare their farms for the new requirements.

Explore more on these topics

Sugar Industry

Most popular

National Federation Party (NFP) leader Biman Prasad with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka at the National Diwali Celebration in Suva on November 9, 2026.
Nation

Political differences must not divide Fijians: Prasad

A muddy water source used by residents of Tabataba, Ba. Photo: Supplied.
Nation

Muddy water, years of broken promises

Manjula Wati and her husband Atil Chand at the Ba Market. Photo: Mereleki Nai
Nation

No grass, no crops: Ba couple forced to sell livestock

ALI
Powerlifting

Team Fiji powerlifters win 103 medals

Youngstars FC
Football

Youngstars ready

Kitione Kamikamica played his last match with Vannes on September 12, 2025.
Rugby

Kamikamica joins Nevers as a medical joker

Organised by Dream Events Fiji with the support of the Shree Sanatan Dharm Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji (SSDPSF), the event aims to bring communities together through cultural celebrations and festive activities.
What's On

Diwali Night Market to bring communities together in Suva

taxi
Transport

Dual citizens eligible for taxi permits: Minister

Melbourne Cup hats
Entertainment

Melbourne Cup luncheon celebrates Fiji-Australia ties