Sugarcane farmers in Labasa are calling on the Government to extend the deadline for growing existing cane varieties by one year, warning that replanting during the prolonged dry spell could put their crops and livelihoods at risk.

Farmer Mohammed Saiyaz Khan said growers had been informed that only approved sugarcane varieties would be accepted for crushing from the 2027 season.

He said the requirement would place additional pressure on farmers already struggling with severe dry conditions and water shortages.

Mr Khan warned that uprooting existing ratoon crops to plant approved varieties during the dry spell could leave farming families facing significant financial losses.

“We respectfully request that farmers be granted an additional year to harvest their existing ratoons, allowing them to earn some income rather than risk losing an entire crop during this prolonged dry spell,” Mr Khan said.

“Once harvesting is completed and weather conditions improve, farmers can progressively replant approved varieties under more favourable conditions.”

He said agricultural policies needed to reflect the difficulties faced by farmers, particularly during challenging weather conditions.

Mr Khan said farmers' livelihoods, financial security and the long-term sustainability of the sugar industry should remain priorities.

He called on Sugar Minister Tomasi Tunabuna, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and Fiji Sugar Corporation management to consider the concerns of farmers in Seaqaqa, Wainikoro, Daku and Nabekavu.

“Flexibility during this challenging climatic period would provide much-needed relief to the farming community,” he said.

“Let us support our farmers rather than place additional pressure on them during an already difficult season.”

Minister says farmers had advance notice

Responding to the concerns, Mr Tunabuna said he had not received a formal request from Mr Khan or complaints from sugarcane farmers seeking an extension during his visit to Labasa and Seaqaqa in the last week of October.

He said the decision to stop crushing unapproved sugarcane varieties from 2027 followed consultations with industry stakeholders.

“After numerous consultations with various stakeholders, it was collectively decided that from the 2027 season, the sugar mills in Fiji will not crush unapproved sugarcane varieties, or any mix of approved and unapproved varieties,” Mr Tunabuna said.

He said the Sugar Industry Tribunal had issued a notice informing farmers of the decision in advance.

According to Mr Tunabuna, farmers were also advised before the start of the 2026 crushing season to prepare for planting approved varieties.

He said the 2026 crushing season had ended in the Northern Division last week and in the Western Division last month.

Mr Tunabuna maintained that farmers had been given sufficient time to prepare their farms for the new requirements.