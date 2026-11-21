Twenty-eight members of a Lautoka community have joined forces to establish a transport and tourism business that aims to turn a rural transport shortage into a sustainable source ofincome.

The Nacokonivalu Taxi & Tours Co-operative Limited, estab­lished by members ofTokatoka Nacokonivalu, was officially opened at N aviyago Village in Vitogo, Lautoka, by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Industries, Commerce and Business Development Manoa Kamikamica.

The co-operative plans to build its business around taxi services, com­mercial transport contracts and tourism, with ambitions to expand its vehicle fleet and introduce book­ing technology over the next three years.

For the community, the business began as a response to limited transport services, with residents relying on a bus that operates only three times a day.

Rather than continue depending on limited services, the 28 members pooled their resources to establish a business they could collectively own and operate.

After registering on June 5, 2026, the co-operative secured land within the village for its permanent base and constructed an office to manage its operations.

The venture was established un­der the Land Transport Authority's Rural Taxi Base concept, which aims to improve access to transport services in rural communities while supporting the formalisation of private transport operators.

However, its ambitions extend be­yond providing local taxi services.

The co-operative is working with the Land Transport Authority to finalise its licensing requirements.

Once approved, it plans to provide transport services to hotels and business houses, with agreements already in place with prospective clients.

Tourism is another area the busi­ness hopes to develop, particularly through guided experiences show­casing the attractions, culture and communities of western Viti Levu.

Over the next three years, the co-operative intends to increase its vehicle fleet, introduce booking technology and strengthen its mar­keting and customer service.

It also plans to invest in staff development and sustainable busi­ness practices as it works towards building a commercially viable enterprise.

Speaking at the opening, Mr Kamikamica said the initiative demonstrated how communities could use collective ownership to participate in business and create economic opportunities.

He said the co-operative model al­lowed members to share the finan­cial risks and costs of establishing a business while retaining owner­ship of the enterprise.

"When you pool your resources, you share the risks, you lower your costs, and you build something far bigger than any one person could build alone," he said.

"And this is what makes a co­operative different. Every member hereis not just a worker. You are an owner."

Mr Kamikamica said collective ownership could also strengthen the position of small operators when negotiating, accessing fi­nance and building a recognised business identity.

He urged members to maintain proper financial records, make col­lective decisions and prioritise ve­hicle maintenance and regulatory compliance.

He said the ability to build savings and prepare for unexpected disrup­tions, including severe weather, would be important to the busi­ness's long-term sustainability.

The Government, through the Ministry oflndustries, Commerce and Business Development and its partner agencies, would continue to support community enterprises seeking to formalise and grow their operations, he said.

For the 28 members, the venture represents an opportunity to ad­dress a transport need while build­ing a business that could provide income and employment within their community.

Its success will depend on secur­ing the necessary licences, deliver­ing reliable services and converting its prospective commercial and tourism opportunities into sustain­able business.