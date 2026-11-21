28-member Co-operative targets tansport and tourism markets
Over the next three years, the co-operative intends to increase its vehicle fleet, introduce booking technology and strengthen its marketing and customer service.
Saturday 21 November 2026 | 16:00
The Nacokonivalu Taxi & Tours Co-operative Limited, established by members of Tokatoka Nacokonivalu, was officially opened at Naviyago Village in Vitogo, Lautoka, by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Industries, Commerce and Business Development Manoa Kamikamica.
Twenty-eight members of a Lautoka community have joined forces to establish a transport and tourism business that aims to turn a rural transport shortage into a sustainable source ofincome.
The Nacokonivalu Taxi & Tours Co-operative Limited, established by members ofTokatoka Nacokonivalu, was officially opened at N aviyago Village in Vitogo, Lautoka, by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Industries, Commerce and Business Development Manoa Kamikamica.
The co-operative plans to build its business around taxi services, commercial transport contracts and tourism, with ambitions to expand its vehicle fleet and introduce booking technology over the next three years.
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For the community, the business began as a response to limited transport services, with residents relying on a bus that operates only three times a day.
Rather than continue depending on limited services, the 28 members pooled their resources to establish a business they could collectively own and operate.
After registering on June 5, 2026, the co-operative secured land within the village for its permanent base and constructed an office to manage its operations.
The venture was established under the Land Transport Authority's Rural Taxi Base concept, which aims to improve access to transport services in rural communities while supporting the formalisation of private transport operators.
However, its ambitions extend beyond providing local taxi services.
The co-operative is working with the Land Transport Authority to finalise its licensing requirements.
Once approved, it plans to provide transport services to hotels and business houses, with agreements already in place with prospective clients.
Tourism is another area the business hopes to develop, particularly through guided experiences showcasing the attractions, culture and communities of western Viti Levu.
Over the next three years, the co-operative intends to increase its vehicle fleet, introduce booking technology and strengthen its marketing and customer service.
It also plans to invest in staff development and sustainable business practices as it works towards building a commercially viable enterprise.
Speaking at the opening, Mr Kamikamica said the initiative demonstrated how communities could use collective ownership to participate in business and create economic opportunities.
He said the co-operative model allowed members to share the financial risks and costs of establishing a business while retaining ownership of the enterprise.
"When you pool your resources, you share the risks, you lower your costs, and you build something far bigger than any one person could build alone," he said.
"And this is what makes a cooperative different. Every member hereis not just a worker. You are an owner."
Mr Kamikamica said collective ownership could also strengthen the position of small operators when negotiating, accessing finance and building a recognised business identity.
He urged members to maintain proper financial records, make collective decisions and prioritise vehicle maintenance and regulatory compliance.
He said the ability to build savings and prepare for unexpected disruptions, including severe weather, would be important to the business's long-term sustainability.
The Government, through the Ministry oflndustries, Commerce and Business Development and its partner agencies, would continue to support community enterprises seeking to formalise and grow their operations, he said.
For the 28 members, the venture represents an opportunity to address a transport need while building a business that could provide income and employment within their community.
Its success will depend on securing the necessary licences, delivering reliable services and converting its prospective commercial and tourism opportunities into sustainable business.