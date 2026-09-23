Business

New Waiyevo branch strengthens Merchant Finance presence in Taveuni

Financial institution says move will improve accessibility and service delivery for individuals and businesses

Wednesday 23 September 2026 | 12:30

Updated 23 September 2026 | 14:33 FJT

Merchant Finance Chief Operating Officer Aminiasi Katuba cuts the ribbon at the opening of Merchant Finance's new branch in Waiyevo, Taveuni.

Merchant Finance Chief Operating Officer Aminiasi Katuba cuts the ribbon at the opening of Merchant Finance's new branch in Waiyevo, Taveuni.

Photo: Supplied

Merchant Finance has relocated its Taveuni branch to a new premises in Waiyevo as part of efforts to improve customer accessibility and strengthen service delivery on the island.

Customers can now access the branch on the Ground Floor of the First Light Inn Building in Waiyevo, Taveuni.

The financial institution said the move forms part of its ongoing investment in making financial services more accessible to individuals, families and businesses across Taveuni.

Related stories

Chief operating officer Aminiasi Katuba said the relocation reflected Merchant Finance's commitment to meeting customers where they live and do business.

"At Merchant Finance, our customers are at the centre of everything we do. Relocating our Taveuni Branch to a more convenient and accessible location allows us to better serve the growing needs of our customers while continuing to provide the personalised service we are known for," Mr Katuba said.

"We are excited to welcome both new and existing customers to our new Waiyevo branch."

The new branch will continue to provide Merchant Finance's full range of products and services, including personal loans, business finance, term deposits and other financial solutions.

Mr Katuba said the company remained focused on investing in its branch network while delivering financial services that support communities and economic growth throughout Fiji.

Merchant Finance is one of Fiji's leading financial institutions and continues to expand its reach to better serve customers around the country.

Explore more on these topics

FijiNews

Most popular

PINA
Nation

Question, investigate and hold power to account: PM to journalists

former Post Fiji chief executive officer Anirudha Bansod
Courts and Law

Judge questions Bansod’s conviction appeal

Justice Minister and Acting Attorney-General Siromi Turaga
Nation

Justice Minister vows independent probe into missing cocaine exhibits

Makaefa Savu has been named in the Fiji women's 3x3 basketball team.
Other Sports

Fitness key for Fiji 3x3 women at Youth Olympics

Rewa side
Football

Rewa ready to defend title

FMF - IDC - pools
Football

FMF Inter-district-championship pools drawn

(L-R) Fiji Zone Taxi Association acting national general secretary Mohammed Shameem and national treasurer Ravinesh Kumar at the association’s meeting with the Fiji Competition and Consumer Commission (FCCC) and Police at the Nadi Civic Centre on September 17. Photo: Katherine Naidu.
Transport

Taxi operators question app using private cars for passenger services

CAPTION: (L-R) Female Taxi Drivers Western coordinator Saleeman Bi with the Central, Eastern and Southern Taxi Operators representative Jimmy Khan at the Fiji Zone Taxi Association meeting with the Fiji Competition and Consumer Commission (FCCC) and Police at the Nadi Civic Centre on September 17. Photo: Katherine Naidu. 
Transport

Taxi service gaps driving passengers to 'pari' operators: Khan

Children under five years old were the most affected, accounting for 30 per cent of all cases nationwide.
Health

Flu-like illness cases surge 75 per cent in one week