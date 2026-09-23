Merchant Finance has relocated its Taveuni branch to a new premises in Waiyevo as part of efforts to improve customer accessibility and strengthen service delivery on the island.

Customers can now access the branch on the Ground Floor of the First Light Inn Building in Waiyevo, Taveuni.

The financial institution said the move forms part of its ongoing investment in making financial services more accessible to individuals, families and businesses across Taveuni.

Chief operating officer Aminiasi Katuba said the relocation reflected Merchant Finance's commitment to meeting customers where they live and do business.

"At Merchant Finance, our customers are at the centre of everything we do. Relocating our Taveuni Branch to a more convenient and accessible location allows us to better serve the growing needs of our customers while continuing to provide the personalised service we are known for," Mr Katuba said.

"We are excited to welcome both new and existing customers to our new Waiyevo branch."

The new branch will continue to provide Merchant Finance's full range of products and services, including personal loans, business finance, term deposits and other financial solutions.

Mr Katuba said the company remained focused on investing in its branch network while delivering financial services that support communities and economic growth throughout Fiji.

Merchant Finance is one of Fiji's leading financial institutions and continues to expand its reach to better serve customers around the country.