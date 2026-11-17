Newcomer wins top stock market journalism award
Fiji One News journalist Eparama Warua turns a challenging move into business reporting into an award-winning achievement at the SPX Annual Awards 2026.
Tuesday 17 November 2026 | 16:00
Fiji One News journalist Eparama Warua (left).
Photo: Boss Communications Agency
Fiji Television journalist Eparama Warua, who "did not even take up anything in business in high school and on to tertiary", won the Stock Market Journalist of the Year award, a new category, at the SPX Annual Awards 2026 in Suva last Saturday night.
Mr Warua said the win was a shock.
"They all saw how surprised I was, how shocked I was that my name was announced," he said.
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He said being moved into the business journalism department at Fiji Television changed how he saw the financial world.
"It has opened my eyes on the financial world," Mr Warua said.
The host and producer of Fiji TV's Talk Business said the first weeks were hard.
"Some of the big challenges for me is just understanding the business jargons," he said.
He said a journalist's job went beyond reporting what happened.
"Our job as a journalist is to ensure that the people that we are reporting to understand why it matters to them," Mr Warua said.
SPX chairperson Nitin Gandhi said a strong market needed the help of brokers, investors and journalists.
Mr Warua said many Fijians still found money matters hard to follow.
"There's still much need to be done in terms of financial and business literacy," he said.
His advice to viewers was simple. "My advice to the people, to the viewers, is for them to read more about the industry," he said.