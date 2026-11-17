Fiji Television journalist Eparama Warua, who "did not even take up anything in business in high school and on to tertiary", won the Stock Mar­ket Journalist of the Year award, a new category, at the SPX Annual Awards 2026 in Suva last Saturday night.

Mr Warua said the win was a shock.

"They all saw how surprised I was, how shocked I was that my name was announced," he said.

He said being moved into the busi­ness journalism department at Fiji Television changed how he saw the financial world.

"It has opened my eyes on the fi­nancial world," Mr Warua said.

The host and producer of Fiji TV's Talk Business said the first weeks were hard.

"Some of the big challenges for me is just understanding the business jargons," he said.

He said a journalist's job went be­yond reporting what happened.

"Our job as a journalist is to en­sure that the people that we are re­porting to understand why it mat­ters to them," Mr Warua said.

SPX chairperson Nitin Gandhi said a strong market needed the help of brokers, investors and jour­nalists.

Mr Warua said many Fijians still found money matters hard to fol­low.

"There's still much need to be done in terms of financial and busi­ness literacy," he said.

His advice to viewers was simple. "My advice to the people, to the viewers, is for them to read more about the industry," he said.