Vision Investments Limited chief executive officer Niraj Bhartu said "we are a peo­ple's company" after the group won four awards, including Annual Re­port of the Year Gold (Listed), at the SPX Annual Awards 2026 in Suva on Saturday night.

Vision also won Excellence in Pres­entation and Content, Excellence in Reporting and Disclosure (Listed) and the 10-Year Listing Milestone Award.

"Our single largest shareholder is FNPF. Indirectly, all the workers of Fiji are a shareholder or a member of Vision Investments," Mr Bhartu said.

The SPX listed entity report issued in January 2025 shows the Fiji Na­tional Provident Fund (FNPF) Board hold­ing 18.07 per cent.

Vision Group Limited and Vision Investments chairman Navin Patel said the awards were about more than a good report.

From left: Vision Investments Limited chief executive officer Ni raj Bhartu, Vision Investments Limited chairman Navin Patel, and South Pacific Stock Exchange (SPX) director Salvin Nand.





"I think it's more than the quality of the report. We have been consist­ent in our performance and consist­ent in our dividend payments and we also keep investing in new oppor­tunities," he said.

Mr Patel said people came first.

"Our main focus is all about people. Our customers, our team members, our shareholders, our stakeholders, our suppliers," he said.

Mr Bhartu said the group had a big focus this year on corporate social responsibility.

"It's equally important to contrib­ute to the community that we oper­ate in. That's going to be a big thing going forward," he said.

He credited the board and staff.

"The achievement goes back to the team and the board," he said.

Vision listed on the SPX in Febru­ary 2016.