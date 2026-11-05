Accused seeks longer curfew in flight attendant death case

A man accused over the death of a 28-year-old Virgin Australia flight attendant in a motor vehicle accident in Nadi has had his bail extended while the State considers his application for longer curfew hours.

Makario Namotu Vilimotama appeared before Justice Sekonaia Vodokisolomone at the High Court in Lautoka today.

The prosecution alleges that Vilimotama was driving a vehicle involved in an accident at Martintar, Nadi, on the morning of March 28, which resulted in the death of Mary Theresa Lucinta Evans.

The court heard that the alleged conduct was reckless and created a risk of serious harm.

Vilimotama, represented by lawyer Filimoni Daveta, applied to have his curfew hours extended, saying he needed to work after hours.

State prosecutor John Vaurasi questioned the request. Mr Daveta told the court his client needed flexibility to work beyond the hours currently imposed.

Under his existing bail conditions, Vilimotama must observe a curfew from 8pm to 5am and report to Namaka Police Station as directed.

The court has also allowed him to seek hospital treatment if he suffers an asthma attack during curfew hours without breaching his bail conditions.

The State will consider the application to vary the curfew conditions.

Justice Vodokisolomone extended Vilimotama’s bail. The matter was adjourned to November 26 for mention.