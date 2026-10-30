Bainimarama granted travel approval to support wife

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has been granted permission to travel to Auckland, New Zealand, to support his wife, Mary Bainimarama, who left earlier this week for emergency medical treatment.

Mrs Bainimarama is receiving treatment at Allevia Hospital after being transported to New Zealand by air ambulance.

High Court in Suva judge Justice Daniel Goundar temporarily varied Bainimarama’s bail conditions today, lifting his Stop Departure Order to allow the trip.

The judge ruled that Bainimarama’s presence was essential to support his wife and that the travel could be permitted without compromising the administration of justice.

Mrs Bainimarama, 70, has been receiving treatment at Oceania Hospitals in Suva since September 27 for a serious spinal infection.

Medical evidence presented to the court showed that the infection, affecting the L2-L3 region of her spine, had progressed despite intensive treatment, including intravenous antibiotics and surgery in Fiji on October 11.

A follow-up magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan on October 17 confirmed that the infection had worsened.

Her orthopaedic surgeon, Dr Emosi Taloga, referred her for urgent specialist treatment overseas, advising that the procedures needed to address the infection and reconstruct the affected area of her spine were not available in Fiji.

The court heard that spinal surgeon Dr Angus Don and a specialist team in Auckland had agreed to accept Mrs Bainimarama for treatment. Arrangements were being made for her hospital admission, medical air transfer and visa processing.

The expected treatment and recovery period is about six weeks.

In an affidavit, Bainimarama described his wife as his “confidant”, “best friend” and “pillar of strength”.

The couple married on November 30, 1978, and have six children. Bainimarama told the court that his wife had supported him through heart surgery in 2022 and that he now wanted to provide the same support during her medical treatment.

Medical evidence also outlined the practical role he could play, including assisting with treatment discussions, medical decisions, mobility and daily care.





State Objections

State Prosecutions opposed the application, arguing that Mrs Bainimarama’s two children living in New Zealand could support her and questioning whether her husband’s presence was necessary.

Prosecutors also raised concerns about the length of the proposed stay, visa approval and the potential impact of his absence on ongoing court proceedings.

However, Justice Goundar found the medical circumstances compelling and described the proposed travel as “essential and imperative”.

The judge also considered Bainimarama’s record of compliance with his bail conditions, noting that he had attended court as required and had not breached any conditions.

Justice Goundar accepted Bainimarama’s assurance that he would return to Fiji and found that any risks to the administration of justice could be managed through strict travel conditions.





Travel Conditions

Bainimarama must travel only to Auckland and return to Fiji no later than December 3.

He is also required to provide his travel itinerary, passport information and overseas contact details to the relevant authorities before departure.

The Stop Departure Order will be reinstated upon his return, and he must surrender his travel documents.

Bainimarama remains before the courts in other matters. A case involving an allegation of inciting mutiny is scheduled for trial in April 2027.

In a separate abuse of office case relating to an alleged waiver of tender procedures involving a Ministry of Health tender, the prosecution has closed its case.

A ruling on his no-case-to-answer application is scheduled for December 4, 2026.

The court noted that Bainimarama’s overseas trip would not displace trial dates or interrupt the prosecution’s case. Any necessary adjustments to pre-trial arrangements could be made.

Justice Goundar concluded that a temporary relaxation of bail conditions was justified by the seriousness of Mrs Bainimarama’s medical condition, Bainimarama’s compliance history and his ties to Fiji.