A 30-year-old man who raped an unconscious woman staying at his home was sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment by the High Court in Lautoka.

Alipate Vuli Raimou appeared before Justice Aruna Aluthge, who convicted him of one count of rape following a trial over an incident at Simia in the Western Division on October 12, 2024.

The court heard that the victim and Raimou’s partner were workmates and close friends. The victim and her partner had temporarily moved into Raimou’s three-bedroom home while looking for accommodation.

On the night of the offence, Raimou, his partner, the victim and her partner went drinking and clubbing together before returning home and continuing to drink on the veranda.

The victim was very drunk and went to her room, where she fell asleep.

While she was unconscious, Raimou entered her room and raped her. He was caught in the act when the victim’s sister entered the room, ordering him to stop and leave. He also threatened the victim’s sister.

In sentencing Raimou, Justice Aluthge identified the victim’s intoxicated and unconscious state, the breach of trust and the threat against her sister as aggravating factors.

The judge also noted that the victim continued to suffer emotional effects from the assault, as outlined in her Victim Impact Statement.

The court considered Raimou’s personal circumstances, including his responsibilities as the sole breadwinner for his family, his two young children, his pregnant wife and his elderly mother.

However, Justice Aluthge said these circumstances carried little mitigating value given the seriousness of the offence.

Raimou, a first offender who had spent about two months in remand, was sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment, with a non-parole period of six years.

He will be eligible for parole after serving six years in prison and has 30 days to appeal to the Court of Appeal.