Former court officer Isoa Matanitobua was denied bail pending appeal yesterday after the High Court in Suva found that his appeal against conviction and sentence was unlikely to succeed.

Justice Pita Bulamainaivalu delivered the ruling, finding there were no exceptional circumstances to justify granting bail.

Matanitobua is serving a 25-month concurrent prison sentence after being convicted on August 13 last year on five counts of providing false information to a public servant and five counts of general dishonesty causing a loss.

The offences arose from incidents between 2015 and 2016, when he was employed as a court officer at the Sigatoka Magistrates Court.

He was found to have provided false information to the Land Transport Authority about traffic infringement fines and failed to properly account for payments received.

The bail application was initially heard on November 3, with Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption principal State prosecutor Susan Serukai appearing for the respondents and opposing the application.

The court dismissed the application. Matanitobua’s substantive appeal against his conviction and sentence is scheduled to be heard on December 3.

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