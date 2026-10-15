Court sets date for Fareed’s Bail Application

Former Fiji Holdings Limited chief executive officer Mohammed Nouzab Fareed will have his bail pending appeal application heard next month.

The High Court in Suva set a timetable for both parties this morning.

Fareed was sentenced to one year, three months and 22 days in prison for two counts of indecent assault. He is appealing his conviction and sentence, claiming the sentence was excessive.

Through his lawyer, Hemedra Nagin, Fareed has applied for bail while awaiting the outcome of his appeal.

Justice Siainiu Fa’alogo Bull gave the State time to respond to Fareed’s bail application.

The court will hear the matter on November 13.