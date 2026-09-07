Courts and Law

Flight attendant granted protection in Lautoka rape trial

Justice Sunil Sharma grants safeguards to protect complainant’s privacy and safety.

Monday 07 September 2026 | 15:00

Ilaisa Tanoa Degei at the High Court in Lautoka. Photo: Mereleki Nai

Ilaisa Tanoa Degei at the High Court in Lautoka.

Photo: Mereleki Nai

A High Court judge has granted name suppression and approved the use of a protective screen for a Virgin Australia flight attendant who is the complainant in a sexual assault and rape trial now underway in Lautoka.

The accused, 25-year-old Ilaisa Tanoa Degei of Nasama Village, Navosa, faces one count each of sexual assault and rape.

Justice Sunil Sharma made the order, citing the need to protect the complainant’s privacy and safety.

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The trial of Degei began at the High Court in Lautoka today.

It is alleged that he sexually assaulted and raped the airline cabin crew member after transporting her following New Year celebrations at a nightclub in Martintar, Nadi, on December 31, 2024.

The State is represented by Laisiasa Baleilevuka, while Alifereti Waqavakatoga appears for the defence.

The protective measures were sought by the State and were not opposed by the defence.

Under the court order, the complainant’s name is suppressed from all media publications relating to the proceedings.

A protective screen will also be placed in court when she gives evidence.

The safeguards are intended to allow the complainant to give evidence while protecting her privacy and security.

The parties also discussed the trial schedule, with the trial proper set to continue from September 8.

The timing was agreed to accommodate other court hearings and allow the State to conduct a witness conference before proceedings resume.

State Counsel is expected to meet with witnesses ahead of the continuation of the trial.

Degei’s previously granted bail was extended until the next court date.

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