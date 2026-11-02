Hill, Tagicakiviti trial vacated

The trial of fitness boxer Jonathan Hill and Pauliasi Tagicakiviti in a drug-related case has been vacated because of a scheduling conflict at the Suva Magistrates Court.

Hill and Tagicakiviti appeared before Senior Resident Magistrate Sufia Hamza today for what was scheduled to be the first day of their trial.

Hill faces one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs. He is alleged to have been found with 0.5381 grams of methamphetamine in Lami on March 1, 2023.

Tagicakiviti is charged with one count of possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime. He is alleged to have been found with $1620 suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Both men remain on bail and are expected to appear again on November 30 to set a new trial date.