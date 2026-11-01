Military ready to surrender coup immunity

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) has declared its willingness to surrender constitutional immunity for past coups, acknowledging its role in overthrowing Fiji's governments and calling on Parliament to remove the protections.

In a submission to the Special Parliamentary Committee considering the Constitution (Amendment) Bill No. 32 of 2026, RFMF Commander Major General Jone Kalouniwai said the military was prepared to submit itself to the law.

The declaration marks a significant position by an institution that has been central to Fiji's history of military intervention in politics.

Major General Kalouniwai told the committee that the RFMF did not seek the immunity provided under Section 206 of the Constitution and wanted Chapter 14 removed.

He said the military had formally declared its position on October 16, 2026.

“The RFMF does not seek the immunity in section 206, and we do not wish to receive it. We ask Parliament to remove Chapter 14. We accept, without condition, the civilian authority set out in section 151. And we will cooperate with any lawful process of accountability.”

The Commander said the decision had not been imposed on the military.

“No court has ordered it. No Government has demanded it. No law compels it. It is a willing sacrifice, and only a willing sacrifice carries moral weight.”

He argued that surrendering immunity voluntarily would demonstrate the military's commitment to accountability and civilian rule.

Military acknowledges past coups

Major General Kalouniwai acknowledged the RFMF's involvement in the upheavals of 1987, 2000 and 2006.

“The RFMF does not come before you with clean hands. In 1987, in 2000 and in 2006, the constitutional order of our nation was overturned, and the RFMF was at the centre of those events. Lives were lost, families were broken, and in some homes the wound has never healed.”

He said the military's examination of its past had identified a pattern it called the Architecture of Rebellion.

According to the submission, successive coups had been sustained by secrecy, governance through fear, misplaced loyalty and constitutional immunity.

The Commander argued that immunity had protected those responsible for destabilising Fiji rather than the people affected by political upheaval.

“Immunity has never protected the widow, the farmer or the child. It has protected only those who held power.”

He said the military was now determined to dismantle the system that had allowed unconstitutional seizures of power to recur.

“The architecture of rebellion was built, in large part, by the institution I now lead. An architecture can be torn down from outside, but it is only truly dismantled when its own builders refuse to defend it.”

Call for accountability

The RFMF wants Chapter 14 replaced with a Truth, Accountability and Reconciliation Commission.

Under its proposal, protection would be conditional on full disclosure and would not extend to the gravest crimes.

Major General Kalouniwai said removing constitutional immunity would not automatically establish anyone's guilt.

“Removing immunity convicts no one. It restores the ordinary law, with all its protections.”

He also referred to the military's reconciliation efforts since 2022, including its acknowledgement of past wrongs in March 2024 and the presentation of a matanigasau to affected families, the Church and the Great Council of Chiefs in August 2025.

The Commander said the military had a responsibility to demonstrate that it deserved the forgiveness it had received.

He told the committee that the RFMF's position was grounded in the principle that no individual or institution should stand above the law.

“We ask nothing for ourselves, Mr Chairman. We ask only that the law stand above every person, including us.”

The military has asked the parliamentary committee to consider its recommendations before the Bill proceeds further.