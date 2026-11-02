FNPF eyes stronger returns through JW Marriott upgrade
Fund expects redevelopment of Denarau resort to enhance competitiveness and generate sustainable value for members.
Monday 02 November 2026 | 12:00
Updated 02 November 2026 | 13:23 FJT
The former Westin Resort on Denarau Island, Nadi, still under construction.
Photo: Waisea Nasokia
Westin Resort on Denarau Island to deliver stronger long-term returns following its conversion to the JW Marriott Fiji Resort & Spa.
The Fund has signed an agreement through its subsidiary, Dubbo Pte Ltd, with Marriott International to introduce the luxury hotel brand to Fiji.
The 282-room resort is expected to open in the first quarter of 2027, with reservations anticipated to begin in December this year.
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Fiji National Provident Fund chief executive officer Viliame Vodonaivalu said the brand conversion was aimed at strengthening the property's earning potential, increasing its long-term asset value and improving its competitiveness in the premium international tourism market.
He said the investment was part of the Fund's strategy to preserve members' retirement savings while generating sustainable returns.
The redevelopment involves the transformation of the former Regent Hotel, which was built in 1975 before being re branded as the Westin in the late 1980s.
The project has involved extensive modernisation of the property's infrastructure, accommodation, facilities and guest amenities, while retaining elements of its original character.
FNPF said a broader assessment of the property's market positioning led to additional improvements being included in the redevelopment.
The expanded scope is intended to deliver a higher-quality hospitality asset capable of meeting the expectations of premium international travellers. However, it has also extended the anticipated completion of redevelopment works to the end of 2026.
Mr Vodonaivalu said the decision to introduce the JW Marriott brand reflected the scale of investment and the Fund's intention to position the property for future competition.
The conversion is expected to give the resort access to an established international luxury customer base and create opportunities to improve room rates and revenue.
FNPF also expects the development to contribute to the wider economy through employment, local procurement, business partnerships and visitor spending.
The Fund said the resort would strengthen Fiji's luxury accommodation offering and support efforts to attract higher-value international visitors.
It said its hospitality investments were both commercial assets and contributors to the country's economic development.
The introduction of JW Marriott marks a new chapter for the property, which has been part of Fiji's tourism industry for more than five decades.