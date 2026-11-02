FNPF eyes stronger returns through JW Marriott upgrade

Westin Resort on Denarau Island to deliver stronger long-term re­turns following its conversion to the JW Marriott Fiji Resort & Spa.

The Fund has signed an agreement through its subsidiary, Dubbo Pte Ltd, with Marriott Inter­national to introduce the luxury hotel brand to Fiji.

The 282-room resort is expected to open in the first quarter of 2027, with reservations anticipated to begin in December this year.

Fiji National Provident Fund chief executive officer Viliame Vodonaivalu said the brand conversion was aimed at strength­ening the property's earning po­tential, increasing its long-term asset value and improving its com­petitiveness in the premium inter­national tourism market.

He said the investment was part of the Fund's strategy to preserve members' retirement savings while generating sustainable re­turns.

The redevelopment involves the transformation of the former Re­gent Hotel, which was built in 1975 before being re branded as the Wes­tin in the late 1980s.

The project has involved exten­sive modernisation of the prop­erty's infrastructure, accommoda­tion, facilities and guest amenities, while retaining elements of its original character.

FNPF said a broader assessment of the property's market positioning led to additional improvements being included in the redevelop­ment.

The expanded scope is intended to deliver a higher-quality hospi­tality asset capable of meeting the expectations of premium interna­tional travellers. However, it has also extended the anticipated completion of redevelopment works to the end of 2026.

Mr Vodonaivalu said the deci­sion to introduce the JW Marriott brand reflected the scale of invest­ment and the Fund's intention to position the property for future competition.

The conversion is expected to give the resort access to an established international luxury customer base and create opportunities to improve room rates and revenue.

FNPF also expects the develop­ment to contribute to the wider economy through employment, local procurement, business partnerships and visitor spending.

The Fund said the resort would strengthen Fiji's luxury accommo­dation offering and support efforts to attract higher-value interna­tional visitors.

It said its hospitality investments were both commercial assets and contributors to the country's eco­nomic development.

The introduction of JW Marriott marks a new chapter for the prop­erty, which has been part of Fiji's tourism industry for more than five decades.