Man jailed for life over fatal neck stabbing of partner

Anare Cilicewa, the man convicted of murdering his de facto partner at a home in Raiwaqa in 2024, has been sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 20 years.

Puisne Judge Justice Pita Bulamainaivalu sentenced Cilicewa yesterday after he was convicted of one count of murder.

Cilicewa maintained his not-guilty plea and the matter went to trial.

The court heard that on September 4, 2024, a dispute occurred at a residence in Nabua, Suva, involving the deceased, Sabreen Ali, family members and Cilicewa.

The court heard that the victim and the accused had five children.

Evidence showed that Cilicewa entered the victim’s room with a knife and stabbed her in the neck following a confrontation.

Family members tried to intervene, but the wounds were severe and the victim later died.

The court found Cilicewa’s act to be a very serious offence and adopted a starting point of 20 years’ imprisonment.

The court noted that Cilicewa had a history of controlling and abusive behaviour and had inflicted emotional and psychological harm on the victim and her family.

Cilicewa has 30 days to appeal his sentence.