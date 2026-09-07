Courts and Law

Naitasiri man pleads guilty to village hall arson

Rokosalu will remain in remand until September 10 for mitigation and sentencing submissions.

Monday 07 September 2026 | 13:00

Updated 07 September 2026 | 15:44 FJT

Sairusi Rokosalu

Accused Sairusi Rokosalu.

Photo: Beranadeta Nagatalevu

A 22-year-old man from Naitasiri has pleaded guilty to setting a village hall in Nakorovatu Village on fire earlier this year.

Sairusi Rokosalu entered his plea before High Court Judge Justice Daniel Goundar this morning, where he is charged with arson.

Rokosalu is alleged to have committed the offence on February 16.

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His lawyer from the Legal Aid Commission confirmed to the court that Saint Giles Hospital had deemed him mentally fit to enter a plea.

State Prosecutor Naazish Ali told the court that the State needed seven days to finalise the summary of facts.

Rokosalu will remain in remand until September 10, when he will appear for mitigation and sentence submissions.

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