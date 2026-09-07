Alleged Samabula arsonist granted bail

A 48-year-old woman charged with murder over a fatal Christmas Eve fire in Samabula last year has been granted bail on strict conditions by the High Court in Suva.

Reena Devi Chand is charged with one count each of arson and murder following the death of a 19-year-old woman who was caught in the fire.

Justice Daniel Goundar granted her bail this morning at the High Court in Suva after the State told the court that she had no previous convictions, no history of breaching bail conditions and strong community and family ties.

Under her bail conditions, Chand must report to the Nausori Police Station twice a month, must not interfere with prosecution witnesses, must not commit any further offences and must attend all court proceedings.

She is also required to surrender her passport to the High Court Registry and is prohibited from applying for a replacement or new passport without the court’s permission.

Both her sureties have been bonded for $5000 each.

The court warned that any breach of the bail conditions could result in her arrest and the revocation of her bail.

Defence lawyer Abhay Singh said they intended to write to the State to retrieve copies of the station diary and murder diary.

Both parties were advised to liaise with each other on the matter.

The case has been adjourned to November 23 for a pre-trial conference and Chand’s plea.