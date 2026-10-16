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Rugby

Namosi on track to defend title

Kasanita said the team’s biggest strength was its unity; despite the hardships it had encountered during its Marama Championship campaign this season.

Saturday 17 October 2026 | 09:00

Namosi

Namosi womens team in action at Round 11 of the Subrails Marama Cup championship.

Photo: Leon Lord

Discipline will be an area of focus for the Namosi women’s team when they face Tailevu in today’s Marama Championship quarter-final at the National Stadium in Suva.

Team head coach Maraia Kasanita said they would treat the match as a final.

“Our preparation has been going well, and we’re looking forward to this match,” she said.

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“We need to really improve our discipline this weekend.”

Despite some players being away on national duties with the Republic of the Fiji Military Forces (RFMF), Kasanita said she had players ready to fill the gaps.

“We have players that can back them up and step in for them,” she said.

“We have some players with a few niggles that we need to manage.”

The Kasanita-coached side will be wary of Tailevu’s experience and squad depth.

“The biggest motivation is to defend the title,” she said.

“The players’ parents are also a source of motivation for this team, so family support has pushed the team to do better.”

Kasanita said the team’s biggest strength was its unity; despite the hardships it had encountered during its Marama Championship campaign this season.

“The main message for the girls is to believe in themselves, and we trust them to do the job,” she said.

“It’s been an advantage to have Rusila Nagasau and Ana Maria Roqica in the squad, given their experience.”

Kasanita also acknowledged the presence of Fijian 15s and 7s duo Ilisapeci Delaiwau and Mariana Talatoka in the squad.

“It encouraged the other players to do well, and their presence is a motivation for the new girls,” she said.

“We invite all our supporters, especially the Vanua Namosi, to come out in numbers, as they will provide much-needed moral support for the players.”

The match kicks-off at 11am.

Line-ups

Namosi: 1. Roela Koroimarama, 2. Laisana Navukaro, 3. May Kaora, 4. Rusila Nagasau, 5. Miliana Duikoro, 6. Lusiana Tareguci, 7. Sereana Lutu, 8. Milika Tokiacake, 9. Asena Rokomarama, 10. Meredani Kiliraki, 11. Vaimoana Raziela, 12. Unaisi Rigamoto, 13. Litia Kereburogo, 14. Virisila Radovu, 15. Mariana Talatoka.

Reserves: 16. Kinisimere Vakayavu, 17. Marica Matanawa, 18. Titilia Ravono, 19. Wainikiti Vosadrau, 20. Susana Maramaratei, 21. Vinaisi Adiqila, 22. Litia Manuel, 23. Ana Maria Roqica.

Tailevu: 1. Senate Korotabua, 2. Anna Sassen, 3. Makereta Tunidau, 4. Sereima Rokotanaka, 5. Salota Kaibau, 6. Kuini Kamikamica, 7. Vani Divasu, 8. Ziporra Sorokacika, 9. Evivi Senikarivi, 10. Ana Lutunauca, 11. Ilisapeci Natui, 12. Verenaisi Bari, 13, Inise Waseitotoya, 14. Evia Tawake, 15. Seini Tawa.

Reserves: 16. Makelesi Meli, 17. Rosi Meretia, 18. Temalesi Sigarara, 19. Sainitiki Uluivuya, 20. Luse Nawaqadrau, 21.Vasemaca Radinibukelevu, 22. Asinate Qiolevu, 23. Vani Bainivalu.



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