Suva opts for underdog tag

It will be do-or-die for Suva when they face rivals Nadroga in today’s Skipper Cup quarterfinal clash at Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka.

For the Capital City side defence will play a crucial role in their campaign.

This was highlighted to SUNsports yesterday by Suva team manager Ulaiasi Butukoro.

“The team understood the stakes and will need to give their all to keep their title hopes alive,” he said.

“It's play-offs, it's either you win, you go through to the next round or you lose and you go home. It’s a do-or-die game for us and we will not treat this game very lightly.”

Suva will enter the match as underdogs against the hosts, but Butukoro said they are ready to give their all.

“We're coming into this game against Nadroga as underdogs. Nadroga is hosting us at Lawaqa Park. We're not taking anything away from Nadroga and it's a traditional Suva-Nadroga battle. We're looking forward to the challenge,” he said.

Butukoro said Suva had prepared by studying Nadroga's performances in the previous rounds, while also working on areas that needed improvement.

“I guess the key factor is who wants it the most. Both teams have been battling it out through the competition.

“For us, it’s only to focus on ourselves and look at what we need to improve on going into this game,” he said.

Defence remains Suva's main concern, with the team working hard to strengthen its ability to protect its tryline.

“I think the main thing for us over the last game and throughout the competition is our defence. That is what we have been really working hard on all of this week,” Butukoro said.

“If we hold our scoreline well, then it should be a good game. The most important thing we intend to do is to protect our goal line.”

Butukoro also urged Suva supporters to turn out in numbers and rally behind the team in this crucial quarterfinal.

The match kicks-off at 3pm.

Team lists

Nadroga: 1. Leveni Tokamato, 2. Naisa Navuma, 3. Aisake Atani, 4. Rupeni Nakiyoyo, 5. Alipate Toma, 6. Sefanaia Vuli, 7. Maikeli Matanihiga, 8. Sakiusa Vosayaco, 9. Jone Vatuwaliwali, 10. Joeli Baleilevuka, 11. Waqa Nalaga, 12. Jack Volavola, 13. Semesa Volavola, 14. Taniela Rakuro, 15. Sefanaia Tokaduadua.

Reserves: 16. Saimoni Ratumaiyale, 17. Timoci Sauvoli, 18. Apenisa Lanivia, 19. Jonacani Vucago, 20. Mosese Tawake, 21. Aminiasi Natoga, 22. Viliame Nakausa, 23. Kelemedi Lagi

Suva: 1. Isileli Fa, 2. Patemo Nuku, 3. Mataiasi Tuisireli, 4. Kolinio Tamanitoukula, 5. Nadidi Taginaselala, 6. Iowane Ligatabu, 7. Daniele Natavo, 8. Mosese Naiova, 9. Jioji Vusoniyasi, 10. Sekove Aka, 11. Bronson Lee, 12. Isaac Rabaka, 13. Onisimo Nawalu, 14. Mosese Nokelala, 15. Sakiusa Siqila. Reserves: 16. Mikaele Delana, 17. Isikeli Tabakaucoro, 18. Rupeni Tabilai, 19. Sitiveni Kuruvitu, 20. Samuela Vakalua, 21. Peter Hazelman, 22. Alipate Naqasima, 23. Naibuka Ladiniwasa.







