Clerk, director convicted over $33K payments

A former Ministry of Education clerk and a former company director were convicted by the Suva Magistrates Court earlier this week.

The convictions relate to false payments totalling $33,012 made by the Ministry to a company in 2012.

Josaia Dinono and Venktesh Naidu were convicted in connection with the payments to Dynamic Solutions.

Resident Magistrate Shelyn Kiran found Dinono guilty of one count of abuse of office and one count of general dishonesty – causing a loss.

The court found that Dinono abused his official position and dishonestly facilitated false payments to Dynamic Solutions.

Naidu was convicted of one count of obtaining a financial advantage.

The court found that he caused the company to receive the payments, knowing it was not eligible for them.

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) prosecuted the case. The ministry lost $33,012 in public money.

The court has called for mitigation submissions and previous conviction records for both men. They will be sentenced on December 2.