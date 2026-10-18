Police classify woman’s death as murder

Police have classified the death of Vilimaina Wotta, 26, of Nakavu Village, Nadi, as murder following the discovery of her body near Nadi Plaza on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirmed the classification today.

“The case has been classified as murder,” Ms Naisoro said.

Ms Wotta was found motionless in a bush near the plaza on the morning of October 15.

Her body was taken to the Nadi Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

Police forensic officers attended the scene as investigations began. The area is a known public drinking spot.

Ms Wotta is survived by her 10-year-old daughter and six-month-old baby. Her family said she had shared a meal with them the day before her body was found.

Her stepmother, Matelita Leba, said the family was awaiting the post-mortem results, with the funeral expected to take place this week.

Ms Naisoro said investigations were continuing and urged anyone with information to contact Police on 1681.