Courts and Law

Prasad trial stalls over disputed FICAC document

Defence argues disputed company document is hearsay and irrelevant to the charges.

Wednesday 02 September 2026 | 05:00

former deputy prime minister Biman Prasad

Former Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad on his way to court on September 1, 2026.

Photo: Asenaca Ratu

The trial of former Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad was delayed yesterday after his lawyer objected to a disputed Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) document relating to his directorship of Platinum Hotels and Resorts Pte Limited.

Mr Prasad, who faces a charge of failing to comply with statutory disclosure requirements and an alternative charge of providing false information in a statutory declaration, appeared before Resident Magistrate Yogesh Prasad with his lawyers and supporters for the first day of his four-day trial.

In the amended charges, FICAC alleges that between December 30, 2015, and January 31, 2016, while he was National Federation Party leader, Prasad failed to comply with Section 24(1B)(d) of the Political Parties Act.

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It is alleged that he submitted a declaration of his assets, liabilities and income as of December 31, 2015, without disclosing his directorship in Platinum Hotels and Resorts Pte Limited.

FICAC further alleges that on January 28, 2016, Prasad recklessly provided false information in a statutory declaration submitted to the Registrar of Political Parties under the same provision.

It is alleged that he declared the details in his declaration were true and complete despite failing to disclose his directorship.

During the trial, defence lawyer Richard Naidu objected to FICAC's second disputed document on hearsay grounds.

Mr Naidu said the first witness, Registrar of Companies executive officer Manase Talemaipapalagi, might be the custodian of the document but was not its author.

In his testimony, Mr Talemaipapalagi informed the court that Platinum Hotel & Resorts was registered on December 4, 2015, and that Mr Prasad, Rakonand Prasas and Sunil Chand were directors of the company.

Mr Naidu argued that the document was irrelevant to the charges.

He filed written submissions, prompting Acting FICAC Manager Legal Joseph Work to seek time to respond.

Mr Work maintained that Mr Talemaipapalagi's position made him the custodian of the document and that it formed part of the company's business records.

The court allowed both parties to file their submissions and responses before the objection is heard today.

The court is expected to rule on the objection tomorrow, with the trial to continue after the ruling. Prasad remains on bail.

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