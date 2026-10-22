Residents urged to save water as Vaturu Dam levels fall

Residents and businesses in Nadi and Lautoka have been urged to conserve water as prolonged dry weather and El Niño conditions continue to reduce water levels at Vaturu Dam.

As of October 21, 2026, the dam stood at 522.925 metres above mean sea level, equivalent to 67.5 per cent of its maximum storage capacity.

The Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) said a lack of rainfall in the dam’s catchment had significantly reduced stream flows, while hot and dry conditions were increasing evaporation.

Although the dam remains above its critical level, declining water levels are affecting raw water pressure and flow to Nagado Water Treatment Plant.

Nagado supplies the entire Nadi system and about 70 per cent of Lautoka’s water supply.

WAF warned that customers in elevated areas, rural communities and at the ends of distribution networks could experience low water pressure or intermittent supply.

Affected areas include Kashmir, Tavakubu, Waiyavi, Natabua and Vuda in parts of Lautoka, and Sabeto, Votualevu, Nasau, Nawaka and Nawaicoba in parts of Nadi.

WAF said it would carry out controlled valve operations where necessary to help maintain reservoir levels and distribute available water across communities. Some customers could experience temporary interruptions, including overnight, while reservoirs replenish.

The authority said it would provide further information if planned water rationing became necessary.

Residents have been urged to prioritise water for drinking, cooking, personal hygiene and sanitation.

WAF also advised customers to suspend lawn watering and vehicle washing, limit swimming pool refilling, repair leaking taps and toilets, and avoid unnecessary outdoor cleaning.

Hotels, resorts and other businesses have been encouraged to review their water use and support conservation efforts.

Water carting trucks will remain on standby to assist affected communities during temporary disruptions, subject to operational requirements and availability.

WAF said it would continue monitoring dam levels, weather conditions and reservoir storage as it manages available supplies.