Defence lawyers representing the three police officers charged with the murder of Police Constable Peniasi Racagi have sought time to review the State’s prosecution disclosure before filing bail applications and entering pleas.

Simione Rokosemudu, Iowane Sokonaisoro and Ilisoni Waqa appeared before Justice Daniel Goundar this morning, each facing one count of murder.

It is alleged that between February 21 and 22 this year, the three men, together with another person, aided and abetted the killing of PC Racagi in Lami.

Legal Aid Commission lawyer Monisha Chand, appearing for Rokosemudu and Waqa, told the court they had not filed bail applications or entered pleas because the State had only recently filed and served its full disclosure.

State prosecutor Sadaf Shameem told the court the prosecution would oppose bail.

The court heard that all three accused had filed alibi notices, claiming they were not in Lami on February 22 and 23.

The matter will be heard again on October 27. All three accused remain in remand.