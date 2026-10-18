Sayed-Khaiyum, Sagar acquitted in Volkswagen vehicle case

Former Fiji Broadcasting Corporation (FBC) chief executive officer Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and current chief financial officer Vimlesh Sagar were all smiles this morning after being acquitted in their second case involving the purchase of a Volkswagen vehicle.

The acquittal was made under Section 169(2)(b)(i) of the Criminal Procedure Act.

The Suva Magistrates Court heard that Acting Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) Commissioner Lavi Rokoika had written to both defence lawyers regarding the withdrawal of the case.

Speaking outside court, Mr Sagar said the prosecution had damaged his reputation, despite the case ending in acquittal.

He said the outcome had reinforced his belief in accountability, governance and the legal process.

“The best part is that it’s all about integrity,” he said.

Mr Sagar said the allegations against him centred on audit and financial reporting matters, despite the organisation receiving clean audit reports over many years.

He said audits had been conducted consistently and in accordance with corporate governance requirements and the Financial Management Act.

“Our audits are done in a timely and consistent manner,” he said.

Mr Sagar added that financial reports had been scrutinised and cleared through the relevant processes, including reviews by the Auditor-General. He maintained that reports up to the 2025 financial year had received clean outcomes.

While welcoming the court’s decision, Mr Sagar acknowledged the personal toll of the case.

“Of course, it has damaged my reputation. The journey has been a tough one,” he said.

He thanked his family, friends and supporters for standing by him throughout the legal proceedings. He said his faith in the Constitution and his legal rights had helped him persevere.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum reflected on the mental strain of facing criminal charges for a second time.

“A second time, it really does mess up your mind a little bit,” he said.

“One thing I’ve learned is patience. I’ve learned to be even more patient than I usually am.”

The Volkswagen vehicle case is the second matter involving Mr Sagar and Mr Sayed-Khaiyum to be withdrawn.