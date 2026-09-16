The Ministry of Education has raised concerns about the long-term financial sustainability of proposed technical training centres under the Vuvale Union.

It questions who will fund and maintain the facilities once Australian support ends.

Ministry permanent secretary Navin Raj highlighted the issue while presenting the ministry's submission on the Vuvale Union to Parliament's Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence yesterday.

“We need to establish from the outset who will own, govern, finance and maintain the centres, and what happens when the initial external funding period ends,” Mr Raj said.

The Vuvale Union proposes a TVET Regional Centre of Excellence focused on digital skills. A second centre for maritime skills may follow.

Opposition MP Virendra Lal asked Mr Raj directly whether he had raised this and other risks with the Prime Minister’s Office, which led Fiji’s negotiations.

“An honest response is perhaps during that consultation or during the discussion, I wasn’t part of it,” Mr Raj said.

The treaty also promises subsidised, domestic-rate university places in Australia for selected Fijian students.

The scheme is expected to start around 2029 or 2030, backed by an indicative A$29.5 million (FJ$46.5m) .

It builds on existing programmes, including the Australia-Fiji Education Programme worth A$25 million and Pacific Australia Skills worth A$229.5 million.

More than 700 Australia Awards scholarships have gone to Fijians since 2012.

Mr Raj listed seven risks in total, including funding duplication, cyber security, equity in student selection and skills leaving Fiji after training.

Assistant Minister for Sports Aliki Bia and Sharma both pushed for education to be written into the treaty as its own article. They said it should not be left to a future work plan.

Mr Raj said the suggestion was worth Cabinet’s consideration.

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