Today's paperLoginSign up
Education

National anti-bullying committee under consideration: Radrodro

The ministry is now considering requiring schools to submit periodic reports to ensure bullying incidents are brought to its attention without unnecessary delays.

Sunday 08 November 2026 | 15:00

Save
Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro on June 25, 2026.

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro on June 25, 2026.

Photo: Ronald Kumar

The Ministry of Education is considering stricter bullying reporting requirements and a national anti-bullying committee after acknowledging delays in reporting an incident involving 37 Year 11 students at Queen Victoria School (QVS).

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro told Parliament that the ministry was reviewing its policies on student behaviour, child protection and school safety.

The review follows concerns over an incident in which 37 Year 11 students were bullied by 21 Year 13 students at QVS.

Related stories

Opposition MP Hem Chand questioned why parents had brought the incident to the ministry's attention instead of the school head.

Mr Radrodro said the school had followed the required procedures but acknowledged that the incident had not been reported to the ministry promptly.

“I think the only discrepancy noted was the untimely reporting to the ministry,” he said.

The ministry is now considering requiring schools to submit periodic reports to ensure bullying incidents are brought to its attention without unnecessary delays.

It is also exploring the establishment of a National School Safety and Anti-Bullying Committee to strengthen oversight of school safety.

“We are currently reviewing the existing policy and that will also assist us to determine the way forward,” Mr Radrodro said.

Opposition MP Faiyaz Koya questioned whether the Government would consider introducing legislation specifically addressing bullying rather than relying solely on existing policies.

Mr Radrodro said the ministry would not rule out the proposal as it reviewed its current framework.

Opposition MP Premila Kumar also called for an independent and confidential reporting mechanism that would allow students to report bullying directly to the ministry without fear of retaliation.

The proposed committee, reporting requirements and possible legislative changes remain under consideration as the ministry continues its policy review.

Explore more on these topics

News

Most popular

National Federation Party (NFP) leader Biman Prasad with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka at the National Diwali Celebration in Suva on November 9, 2026.
Nation

Political differences must not divide Fijians: Prasad

A muddy water source used by residents of Tabataba, Ba. Photo: Supplied.
Nation

Muddy water, years of broken promises

Manjula Wati and her husband Atil Chand at the Ba Market. Photo: Mereleki Nai
Nation

No grass, no crops: Ba couple forced to sell livestock

ALI
Powerlifting

Team Fiji powerlifters win 103 medals

Youngstars FC
Football

Youngstars ready

Kitione Kamikamica played his last match with Vannes on September 12, 2025.
Rugby

Kamikamica joins Nevers as a medical joker

Organised by Dream Events Fiji with the support of the Shree Sanatan Dharm Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji (SSDPSF), the event aims to bring communities together through cultural celebrations and festive activities.
What's On

Diwali Night Market to bring communities together in Suva

taxi
Transport

Dual citizens eligible for taxi permits: Minister

Melbourne Cup hats
Entertainment

Melbourne Cup luncheon celebrates Fiji-Australia ties