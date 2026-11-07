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Australia partnership not about dependency: Rabuka

The Vuvale Union covers co-operation on transnational crime, drugs, the HIV response, ports, flood works, education and visa arrangements.

Sunday 08 November 2026 | 09:00

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Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

Fiji Government

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says Fiji's new partnership agreements with Australia are aimed at strengthening national capability rather than creating dependency.

“Our objective is to build lasting national capability, not dependency,” Mr Rabuka said.

“We welcome the partnership, but our national interests remain paramount.”

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His comments followed Parliament's approval on Friday of the Fiji-Australia Vuvale Union and the Ocean of Peace Alliance, also known as the Veitacini Treaty, by 27 votes to seven.

The vote went ahead despite the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence's recommendation to defer approval.

Speaker Filimone Jitoko said 18 Members of Parliament did not vote, while one abstained.

The treaties were signed by Mr Rabuka and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at State House in Suva on July 6.

The Vuvale Union covers co-operation on transnational crime, drugs, the HIV response, ports, flood works, education and visa arrangements.

The Veitacini Treaty establishes a mutual defence partnership between Fiji and Australia.

Foreign Affairs Minister Sakiasi Ditoka said the agreements involved more than AU$1 billion in funding over 10 years, comprising AU$674 million in grants and AU$350 million in loans.

Attorney-General Sevuloni Valenitabua, who moved the motion for parliamentary approval, said the process under section 51 of the Constitution was “not simply a formality.”

“It is the constitutional step that gives the Prime Minister’s signature its full legal effects,” he said.

Australia plans to bring the treaties into force before the end of 2026.

The funding and other benefits are expected to begin only after Fiji's parliamentary ratification of the agreements.

Mr Rabuka said the Government would “report annually to Parliament on the progress and outcome”.

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