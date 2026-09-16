Pay, not conditions, causing teacher exodus: Opposition MP

Low teacher salaries, rather than working conditions, are fuelling Fiji's teacher shortage and pushing educators overseas, says Opposition Member of Parliament Rinesh Sharma.

Mr Sharma made the remarks during a Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence hearing on the Ministry of Education's submission on the Fiji-Australia Vuvale Union, where concerns were raised about the steady loss of teachers from the profession.

He argued that improving salaries was the most effective way to retain teachers and nurses, whom he described as among the country's most important professionals.

"I think teachers and nurses should be among the highest-paid professionals in the country because they look after the sick and educate our children," Mr Sharma told permanent secretary for Education Navin Raj.

"I'll tell you very clearly, it's the pay. That's why many teachers leave. The conditions are secondary."

Mr Raj acknowledged the concern and said the ministry wanted better outcomes for teachers, although he stopped short of committing to salary increases.

"Ideally, I would like to see the welfare of our teachers well looked after so they don't have to move for greener pastures," he said.

Mr Raj said many teachers leave because Fiji is unable to match the salaries available overseas.

He said the issue would be considered as part of the ministry's 10-year education sector plan and would also feature in ongoing discussions under the Vuvale Union framework.

Earlier, the ministry told the committee that teachers were leaving "monthly", making recruitment and replacement an ongoing challenge.

Mr Sharma warned that the Vuvale Union's people-to-people aspirations would have little value if Fiji could not retain the skilled workforce it already had.

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