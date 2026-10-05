$1.6m paid as recycling surges to 17.7m containers

The number of beverage containers recovered through Return & Earn Fiji has surged fivefold since the first quarter of 2026, with more than 17.7 million containers collected in the first nine months of the year.

Collections climbed from 2,020,330 containers in the first quarter to 5,575,215 in the second quarter before reaching 10,146,995 in the third quarter.

Overall, the programme recovered 17,742,540 containers between January and September, including 8,841,926 plastic bottles and 8,900,614 aluminium cans.

Return & Earn Fiji Representative Dwain Qalovaki said the results reflected growing community participation in recycling.

“More than 17.7 million containers recovered in nine months is a strong indication of what can be achieved when communities have an accessible way to participate in recycling,” Mr Qalovaki said.

The programme also paid $1.6 million in refunds and handling fees to the public and municipal councils, funded by the Fijian beverage industry.

It facilitated the export of 15 40-foot shipping containers of processed PET flake through the Moana Taka Partnership between January and September.

Mr Qalovaki said the focus was now on sustaining participation and expanding access to more communities.

Return & Earn Fiji currently operates 13 collection centres, with Tavua, Rakiraki, Levuka, Labasa, Savusavu, Taveuni, Rotuma and Kadavu identified for future expansion.

The programme has a long-term goal of establishing at least 50 collection centres across Fiji.

It accepts eligible plastic beverage bottles and aluminium cans from all brands, including alcohol, non-alcoholic and water beverages.