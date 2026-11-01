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Rugby

White targets tackling technique

The Flying Fijians traditionally enter the field through two poles displaying the Fijian flags during training sessions.

Monday 02 November 2026 | 11:30

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Members of the Flying Fijians squad

Members of the Flying Fijians squad at Matmut Stadium de Gerland, Lyon, France following the Top 14 match between Lyon and Vannes on November 1, 2026. Winger Jiuta Wainiqolo (front) and Iosefo Masi (front, second from right) scored a try each in their 48-25 win over Simione Kuruvoli's (front right) side.

Photo: Lyon Rugby

Flying Fijians head coach Jake White is focusing on improving his players' tack­ling technique as the side prepares for the Nations Championship.

Fiji will face France at Groupa­ma Stadium in Lyon at 8.10am on Sunday. France finished their July campaign with a 2-1 record, losing to New Zealand before defeating Australia and Japan.

"We're starting to work on the Fijian boys about dropping their body height because they tackle high and clean high," White said.

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The Flying Fijians traditionally enter the field through two poles displaying the Fijian flags during training sessions.

However, White has placed a bandage between the poles, forc­ing players to lower their bodies as they enter the training field.

"It's a conscious decision to ac­tually go lower, so this week our theme is 'ra', which means un­der," he said.

Fiji enters November seeking its first Nations Championship victo­ry after losing all three of its July matches against Wales, England and Scotland.

The Flying Fijians are sixth in the Southern Hemisphere stand­ings with no championship points.

However, their three matches in Europe offer opportunities to im­prove their position before finals weekend in London.

Meanwhile, Flying Fijians wing­er Jiuta Wainiqolo continues to impress in France's Top 14 compe­tition for Lyon, scoring a try in his club's 48-25 victory over Simione Kuruvoli's Vannes side.

Members of the squad were at the Top 14 match yesterday (Fiji time).

Wainiqolo is level with teammate Gabin Lorre on seven tries but re­mains second among the competi­tion's leading try-scorers for the 2026-27 season.

Flying Fijians centre Iosefo Masi also scored in the match, taking his tally to five tries and placing him sixth among the competi­tion's leading try-scorers.

Flying Fijians flanker Peter Gus Sowakula scored a try to help Clermont secure a 37-30 victory over Racing 92.

Racing 92's Fijian wingers Sal­estino Ravutaumada and Warne Naituvi also scored a try each.

Nations Championship fixtures

Fiji v France - OL Stadium, Lyon - November 8

Fiji v Ireland - Aviva Stadium, Dublin - November 15

Fiji v Italy - Bluenergy Stadi­um, Udine - November 22.

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